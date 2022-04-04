On behalf of local wildlife, LSU’s Hilltop Arboretum hopes you’ll go native when selecting plants for this spring’s garden.
Native plants are an annual feature of the Spring Fling Plant Sale, which will be held Saturday and Sunday at the arboretum, 11855 Highland Road. In addition to a greater likelihood of successful growing, native plants make life better for the surrounding ecosystem, said Maradee Cryer, chair of the sale’s plant selection committee.
“We’re all sort of in the same environment, and we’re all sort of interdependent. You can’t have your birds if you don’t have food for them to eat,” Cryer said. “In general, native plants provide a lot more food for insects and, hence, for birds than nonnatives. A native live oak is just a world of benefit for the insects and for the birds.”
Live oaks are far from the only native plants at the sale, which includes small trees, shrubs, flowers, ferns and ground cover plants. Cryer expects roughly 30% to 50% of the inventory to be native plants. Plants that attract butterflies and bees are popular, too, she said.
“This time of the year, one of our most popular is our native Louisiana irises,” Cryer said. “If we’re lucky, they’ll be beginning to bloom at the time of the sale. They come in a variety of colors, and they’re beautiful. They’re not that difficult to grow, and we get a lot of call for that.”
Generally, plants that are native to this region are easier to grow than nonnative plants, but that’s not a guarantee, Cryer said. She said she has tried unsuccessfully to grow native milkweed in her yard.
“You sort of have to plan by trial and error,” she said. “I tried for years to get the native penstemon to grow and they bloomed one year and disappeared. Then suddenly, last year, they started popping up in my yard. I have no idea why.”
The sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. The plant availability list will be posted at lsu.edu/hilltop by 5 p.m. Friday. Shoppers are asked to park in the Oak Hills subdivision and walk into the arboretum from Pecan Grove Court, as it is unsafe to park on Highland Road.