While Tafari Beard doesn't claim to be a prophet, he sees great things in the boxing ring for Tavorian “Bug” Anderson.
“I can’t predict the future, but some kids you can see that this is their path,” Beard said. “Tavorian is one of those kids that you know … he’s going to be a professional fighter.”
As Tavorian’s uncle and coach, Beard may be prejudiced, but the young boxer’s trophy case is getting full.
In June, Tavorian, who had just turned 13, won his second Junior Olympic national championship in West Virginia in the 13-14 age category, 125-pound class. He’s also won two National Title Boxing championships, the first in 2015, the same year as his first Junior Olympics victory.
Those wins when he was 10 had Tavorian believing his coach’s assessment.
“I was thinking, ‘I’m not ordinary. I’m going against the best of the best and actually beating these kids,’” he said. “That’s when I realized it.”
By that time, he’d already been training for half his life. It wasn’t exactly his own idea.
Beard, 38, who said boxing is his second-favorite sport after baseball, had signed up his oldest son, Tafari Jr., for youth baseball but didn’t like the amount of playing opportunities he received. He wanted something for his sons and nephews that would keep them active.
He started training them along with his other sons, Treyvean and Tayelon, and Tavorian’s younger brother, Michael Anderson. They became the nucleus of what is now the Red Stick Boxing Club.
“I was kind of forced,” Tavorian said. “I wanted to quit.”
His uncle, however, was having none of it. He said boxing teaches discipline, work ethic and self-confidence, and he figured it was only a matter of time before they would start to like it.
“If I’m pretty good at a game, and I beat you every time in a game, you’re going to hate it unless you learn how to play it, learn how to win,” he said. “Once you start learning the game, it becomes a little easier and it’s not so bad after all.
“His first couple of fights were pretty rough. He won a few and he lost a few. He didn’t really care for it for a while, but around the 18th, 19th fight, I could see he was starting to like it. He liked the traveling part," Beard said. "After the fight, they could get ice cream, hot dogs, nachos. ‘Hey, this is not so bad.’ Each year, he’s gotten better. He works hard. He loves it now.”
Beard said Tavorian’s best boxing attributes are his footwork, toughness and evasiveness. Tavorian agrees.
“I can dodge,” he said. “I’m extremely hard to hit.”
But Tavorian doesn't dodge the books. He's an honor roll student at Baton Rouge's Community School for Apprenticeship Learning.
Even when Tavorian is not sparring in the ring, boxing is a daily activity, with conditioning and weightlifting.
His goal is to one day box professionally. He said he's got the full support of his biggest fans, his mother, Takiyah Beard, and grandparents, Orscini and Bertha Beard.
In the meantime, there are plenty of other high-level amateur competitions on the horizon, including the national Golden Gloves later this week.
“He has a lot of tools in his box that a lot of kids don’t have just yet,” Beard said. “It’s God-given talent, and a lot is just his hard work ethic.”