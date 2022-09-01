Skip Bertman turned LSU baseball from something next to nobody cared about into the hottest ticket in Baton Rouge, creating a dynastic decade unparalleled in school history before becoming an impactful athletic director. It’s a story that begged to be turned into a book.
Longtime sports writer Glenn Guilbeau has done that, and it’s a good one.
If the question is why Bertman was such a great coach, a big part of the answer is in the title of “Everything Matters in Baseball: The Skip Bertman Story.” Bertman’s attention to detail — his commitment to using every scrap of knowledge, every marketing and facilities advantage, every motivational technique — is abundantly described in this 246-page biography ($30, Acadian House).
Guilbeau had plenty to work with, from 70 interview subjects, newspaper clippings, his own coverage for Louisiana newspapers (including The Advocate) and Leo Honeycutt’s authorized biography that Bertman opted not to publish. He crafted that into an account that is easy to read, with quotes from relevant players, coaches and administrators who flesh out what made Bertman such a success.
Although “Everything Matters in Baseball” doesn’t dive deeply into Bertman’s life before coming to Baton Rouge, it highlights how close Bertman came to turning down LSU as well as his role in one of the College World Series’ most famous hidden-ball tricks as an assistant coach at the University of Miami.
The focus, of course, is on Bertman building an LSU program that won five national championships in 10 years with an uncanny ability to anticipate what was about to happen, a gospel of visualizing success before experiencing it and bussing the right motivational buttons.
“Having Skip there in the dugout, it’s like having our own little angel on your shoulder,” said Armando Rios, an outfielder on two CWS championship teams. “If there was a devil on the other side, with Skip as your angel saying, ‘It’s going to be OK,’ then we’re going to do it. It’s just a matter of following him.”
“Everything Matters” also recaps the behind-the-scenes maneuvering that resulted in Bertman becoming athletic director after stepping down as baseball coach in 2001 and the coaching hires and facilities upgrades that kept LSU athletics strong in the 21st century. It also breaks down what Bertman considered his secrets to success.
There is, however, a noticeable omission — the biggest controversy of Bertman’s coaching career.
In 1987, Bertman kicked his best offensive player off the team immediately before the NCAA Regionals. Joey Belle had anger issues that led Bertman to suspend him three times during the season.
At the Southeastern Conference Tournament, Belle had to be physically restrained from confronting a Mississippi State fan who shouted racial slurs at him. Bertman kept him in the lineup, but when Belle just stood at home plate after hitting a fly ball that ended up landing at the outfield fence, Bertman pulled him from the game and announced his dismissal the next day.
The local NAACP leader blasted Bertman, whose team sorely missed his bat in being eliminated in four games at the College World Series. Belle, who preferred to be called Albert after this, went on to a 12-year major-league career but severed his relationship with Bertman.
“I did several interviews with Skip and players from that era about Belle and had plans for that to be in the book,” Guilbeau said. “I should have got that done but didn't.”
The book is still a must-read for LSU fans, but everything matters in a book about Skip Bertman.