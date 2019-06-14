The story of the "wee little man" Zacchaeus who climbed a sycamore tree may have made us chuckle as a child.
The Rev. Perry Jones used the story to illustrate a rather serious matter: The church is staying confined within its walls and not aggressively getting out and sharing the gospel.
"We must take the gospel, which is the good news of Jesus, to the place where people reside," said Jones, pastor of Mount Pleasant Baptist Church in Chaneyville. "We must become aggressive again by taking the gospel to the unsaved in our communities."
Jones' challenging message, "Churches Without Walls," came on the third night of the Fourth District Missionary Baptist Association's Congress of Christian Education on June 3-7 at Scotlandville High School. Perry is president and dean of the congress. The Rev. Rene Brown, pastor of Mount Zion First Baptist Church, is the Fourth District's president and moderator.
"This is what we need, beloved, is a Great Awakening that will move with the same impact on the culture like it did in the 1700s — so much so that we will see the impact for years to come," Jones said. "I'm here tonight to sound the alarm that the church must wake up."
The Fourth District comprises nearly 100 predominantly black Baptist churches in the Baton Rouge area. The congress consisted of 29 biblical classes for youth and adults.
Jones touted the importance of Christian education and the success of the congress. But he noted there are challenges facing churches, particularly the smaller Protestant churches.
"These churches are at a great risk of dying," he said. "What is the remedy? What shall we do? How can we turn the tide once again and be all that God intended for the church to be?"
He said the answer can be found in Luke 19:5-9, which tells the story of the tax collector Zacchaeus, a short man who heard that Jesus was passing through Jericho on his way to Jerusalem.
"Zacchaeus was a curious onlooker who could not get to Jesus because of the magnitude of the crowd and the minuteness of his height," Jones said.
Undeterred, Zacchaeus climbed the sycamore tree and got noticed by Jesus, who asked Zacchaeus to come down. Jesus then invited himself to Zacchaeus' home, which raised some eyebrows because tax collectors were despised because they got rich by extorting money from taxpayers.
Jones said Jesus set the example of what the church must do to be churches without walls. In short, Jones said the church must engage, endure and expect.
Jesus engaged in the culture by acknowledging Zacchaeus, someone with whom others wouldn't want to associate.
"There are many in the body of Christ who won't look at people who don't fit their Christ-like profile," Jones said. "Many in the body are standoffish and won't say anything to those who are on the outer fringes of society. … Jesus looks at him, talks to him and here we are still asking ourselves: What would Jesus do? No stop that; don't ask yourself what would Jesus do. Open your Bible, see what he did, and do what he's already done."
Secondly, the church must endure the criticism from the crowd, Perry said. Jesus no doubt did.
Luke 19:7 says the crowd "grumbled" when Jesus went to visit Zacchaeus.
"(Everyone) is not in agreement with going out and being the church," Jones said. "Everyone is not cool with making disciples at work, making disciples in the community, making disciples at play. But instead, many church folks continue to believe the church is their own personal country club, one that caters to their needs and their needs only. Therefore, the church will encounter criticism even from within their own ranks."
The crowd who criticized Zaccheaus was self-righteous, Jones said.
"Doesn't that sound like some folk in our churches today?" Jones asked. "They are sanctimonious, self-serving, superficial saints with no substance."
Lastly, Jones said the church must expect conversions that create new creatures.
In Luke 19:8-9, the "rich crook" Zacchaeus had a change of heart after his encounter with Jesus and took steps that seemed to show his repentance. Jones said Zacchaeus vowed to give half of his goods to the poor and to repay fourfold those he had defrauded.
"Zacchaeus, who made a living grabbing all he could, spends time with Jesus and now decides to not give his earnings but half of what he owns," Jones said.
His mind, motives and methods had changed, Jones said.
"That's what the church ought to expect when the church has no walls and shares the gospel," Jones said.
The Congress of Christian Education averaged 110 in the youth classes and 605 adults each day. East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome visited the Strong Black Woman class on Thursday. James Cokely, president of the National Baptist Congress of Christian Education from South Carolina, taught in the Pastor's Division during the week and delivered the commencement service message "Delivered But Still Slaves" on Friday.
'Power of Awe'
The sign made me pause. It read "The Power of Awe." We experienced that kind of awe on a recent morning when Baton Rouge was quickly inundated with water. The flooding left commuters slowed, detoured, lost, stranded and frustrated and some homeowners dismayed.
Nature has a way of bringing awe. By the way, there is no Mother Nature. It is GOD who controls every aspect of nature and the climate. It is all his. He created it. He can make storms, winds, water, hurricanes, tornadoes, earthquakes change directions or stop and temperatures rise or fall.
In Matthew 8, the disciples found themselves in a storm like they'd likely never experienced before. The storm caused heavy winds and high waves. It was vicious, violent and furious. It scared the death out of the disciples; it made Jesus snore. They woke Jesus from his deep sleep. And Jesus had two addresses — one to the disciples for their lack of faith and the other to the storm to be still. The storm obliged.
The disciples were left thinking in Matthew 8:27: “What kind of man is this? Even the winds and the waves obey him!” When we see nature doing what it does and when we have physical, emotional and spiritual storms in our lives, remember the kind of man (God) who calms the storms. That is the power of awe.