Festival of Words hosts a literary reading and open mic at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Java Square, 103 W. Landry St., Opelousas.
Kristi Guillory Reid, author of the children’s book, "Harper Counts Her Blessings," will read and discuss her journey to become an author. Christa Cunningham, creative writing director at the Academy of Cultural Arts, will read original poetry and prose.
The evening also will include an open mic of literature, music and stories as well as a group poem in which everyone is invited to share a line.
Guests are welcome to bring their own poems, songs or stories for the open mic. This free event is suitable for all ages and is sponsored by the Festival of Words Cultural Arts Collective in partnership with Java Square.