You count!
WHAT: Free program on "The Importance of the 2020 Census"
WHEN: 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12
WHERE: Louisiana’s Old State Capitol, 100 North Blvd.
INFORMATION: louisianaoldstatecapitol.org or (225) 342-0500
DETAILS: Ashley Herad, a Louisiana census representative, will give a presentation that illustrates the significance of the census — what it says about our country and what it means to local communities. Herad will also explain how this massive project is accomplished. The census is taken every 10 years as mandated by the Constitution and impacts how tax dollars are spent, affecting politics and policymakers’ decisions.
GBR Civic Associations
WHAT: Meeting of the Federation of Greater Baton Rouge Civic Associations
WHEN: 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13
WHERE: East Baton Rouge Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd.
INFORMATION: fgbrca.org or call President Ed Lagucki at (225) 315-1206
DETAILS: Fred Raiford, EBR City-Parish director of transportation and drainage, will give a status update on MoveBR's new capacity improvements and corridor and mobility enhancements. He will also provide an update on the federally-funded parish-wide drainage projects being implemented, which are designed to improve drainage and reduce flooding risk.
Acadiana Patriots
WHAT: Meeting of Acadiana Patriots
WHEN: 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
WHERE: Robicheaux Recreation Center, 1919 Eraste Landry Road, Lafayette
INFORMATION: acadianapatriots.com or (337) 654-2805
DETAILS: Event is free and open to the public. Speakers will include Dr. James Noriega, who will give his thoughts on the political future in Lafayette Parish, and Don Landry, who is running for district attorney. Also, Julie Benoit and Kaly Gist, staff members at the Veterans’ Home in Jennings, will talk about the veterans who live there.