Sometimes moving to the other side of town feels like moving to another state.
Or another country.
Either way, Jay Ratelle felt a little out of place when his children passed along the idea of moving. He'd spent his lifetime living within a two-mile radius of his home near Sherwood Forest Boulevard.
Last year, he retired after working 32 years for a national playground equipment company. Now at age 63, he's stepping outside that two-mile circle. Still, it didn't take much convincing when he and wife Jennifer first set eyes on the Pointe-Marie lot at 14639 St. Henry St., where their custom designed West Indies-style home now stands.
Call it love at first sight, because that's what it was. And on Saturday and Sunday, April 30-May 1, they'll be showing why they love it in the Home Builders Association of Greater Baton Rouge's Parade of Homes.
The Ratelle house is one in this tour of 31 homes in Zachary, Baton Rouge and Gonzales. Several of those homes are in the Pointe-Marie neighborhood along the Mississippi across from L'Auberge Casino Hotel Baton Rouge.
Though the Ratelles won't officially move into their home until after the tour on May 3, its 3,748 square feet stand fully furnished and ready for viewing.
Most of the furnishings are theirs, many purchased specifically to complement the house's West Indies theme. Meanwhile, much of the artwork throughout the house was chosen by Anne Connelly Gallery for the tour.
These pieces are for sale, and Jennifer Ratelle said she and her husband likely will buy some of them. That is, if tour patrons don't buy them first.
Still, the art pieces are highlights in this house built on the foundation of Jay Ratelle's love of cooking. He wouldn't have designed it around an outdoor kitchen, otherwise.
"Since I like to cook, I wanted a lot that was going to face due east, so in the afternoon the sun didn't bear down on me and my friends," Jay Ratelle said. "And I mean, it's literally due east right there."
So, Jay Ratelle drew up a design and attached it to four pages of typewritten notes outlining specifics. Then he gave them to Hollingsworth Design.
Even before specifying the outdoor kitchen, the Ratelles emphasized their West Indies theme inspired by their vacations in the Virgin Islands, where the houses have airy, open designs and signature gallery shutters.
Jay Ratelle found a photo of a two-story house on one of the islands, and the design firm used the photo to create a modified design on the lot. Then builder builder Russell Alleman, founder of Manchac Homes, began working on it.
Alleman has won awards for his high-end, luxury structures. He approaches each house differently, and he began with the shutters in the Ratelles' home.
Shutters are the main theme throughout the structure, beginning with the front gallery and continuing in the foyer. They also border the outdoor kitchen and family room.
"We had some specific things we wanted," Jennifer Ratelle said. "One thing, in particular, was the ability to go from the master bedroom, to the master bath, to the closet, to the laundry room. That way, we wouldn't have to step into the hall or into the kitchen. We'd have our privacy."
The Ratelles also wanted an open floor plan with definition.
"This is where the shutters come in," Jennifer Ratelle said. "We wanted an open floor plan, but we wanted some definition of space. And so by having the shutters, it provided that definition between the foyer and the dining room and then between the dining room and family room."
The dining room, family room, indoor and outdoor kitchens are in full view of the foyer, and the outdoor kitchen can be combined with the indoor space by opening a sliding window wall system. The outdoor kitchen also is equipped with Phantom Screens.
Add to that four bedrooms, six bathrooms, an under-the-staircase wine room and a private outdoor terrace, and the Ratelles are ready to both live and entertain in their new home.
Then, of course, there's the office for Jennifer Ratelle, who works for a pharmaceutical company.
The upstairs bedrooms form a separate living space with a sitting room. The Ratelles designed it that with prospective visits from their children and grandchildren in mind.
As for the bathrooms, each is a full bath with a shower, some with bathtubs. That includes the office bathroom.
And interior designer Anne McCanless, co-owner of Texture, carefully chose the colors, wallpaper, flooring and even the paint for the four-poster bed in the master bedroom to reflect the airy West Indies theme.
But the prized piece that most represents the theme is Baton Rouge artist Cheryl Palmer's painting of a West Indies waterway nestled in a recessed archway in in foyer. Palmer is a friend to the Ratelles, and they wanted a scene that appeared as if they were looking out on the water.
"We call it Happy Our View," Jay Ratelle said.
And that says it all.
The Homebuilders of Greater Baton Rouge's Parade of Homes will be 1-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, April 30-May 1. Tickets are $10 for adults and children older than age 12. All general admission ticket proceeds will be donated to the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge.
For tickets, maps and more information, visit paradegbr.fun.