If you sneak a peek at Matthew Hakkarainen's Facebook page, you'll see his occupation listed as "aspiring violinist."
Fans of the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra will have a chance to be a part of that aspiration when Hakkarainen takes the stage as the featured soloist at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 7, in the Raising Cane's River Center Performing Arts Theater.
You may wonder if Hakkarainen's aspirations are a joke.
While there's no doubt that Hakkarainen is a full-fledged violinist, and quite an accomplished one at that, there's some truth attached to his Facebook occupational description.
It doesn't matter that the 21-year-old has been the winner of worldwide music competitions or that he's been the solo artist at numerous music festivals and symphony concerts.
Things always change when he hits the practice room.
"I have to be brutally honest with myself," he said.
And that honesty pushes him to be better. So, yes, he aspires.
That's when the symphony performs its second Orchestral Series of the 2022 season, this time with guest conductor Kazem Abdullah at the helm. Hakkarainen will solo in Jean Sebelius' "Violin Concerto."
The symphony also will perform Gioachino Rossini's "Overture to La Gazza Ladra" with Pyotr Tchaikovsky's "Symphony No. 6, Pathetique" as the finale.
The concert will mark Hakkarainen's first performance with the Baton Rouge Symphony, but it won't be his first visit to the capital city.
The young violinist was a student of the symphony's concertmaster Borislava Iltcheva when she taught at Indiana University. He has since visited her during other stage appearances in Louisiana.
See, he's played New Orleans with the Louisiana Philharmonic, and he's performed with the Acadiana Symphony Orchestra in Lafayette. Now he'll finally play his violin on the same stage as his former teacher.
"We think of Borislava as part of our extended family," he said. "We keep in touch, and I'm so excited to have this chance to be on stage with her."
Hakkarainen grew up in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, where his parents still live and his mom is a medical doctor. His mom also plays violin, and she signed up Hakkarainen for lessons when he was 3.
"She started playing violin at 9, though she never played professionally," he said. "But she heard that children who start playing at an earlier age are better on the violin."
But it wasn't love at first sight.
"Some people will say they loved the violin when they first picked it up, but that wasn't the case for me," he said. "It was a struggle at first. It was really tough. But I'm glad my parents stuck with it and supported me, because I grew to really love playing the violin."
At age 9, Hakkarainen was invited to Indiana University to study violin with Mauricio Fuks, a professor of music who taught violin. This, of course, was where he met Iltcheva.
"She was my teacher's teaching assistant, and she's also a former student of his," he said. "I met her when I met my teacher at a summer program. I was studying with my primary teacher back home, but over time, I gradually transitioned to studying with him, and that's when I started working with Borislava more regularly."
Hakkarainen graduated from the Alexandre W. Dreyfoos School of the Arts in West Palm Beach, Florida, before enrolling in the Curtis Institute of Music in Philadelphia, where he's working on his bachelor's degree in music in violin performance. He's been showered with musical accolades along the way, but he has never lost sight of what he considers an honor to play classical music.
"I always feel incredibly fortunate to be able to do what I do," he said. "It's a bit cliche to say, but music is really something that brings us all together, and it has this certain power that is harder to communicate in words. I think about this classical music tradition going on for years, and I believe we're really lucky to have it."
And Hakkarainen is working to pass his love of classical music to younger musicians.
"I'm reaching out to local communities, and I've had a couple of opportunities in the past to work with younger students," he said. "From a personal standpoint, I feel like music is something that we all connect with on the individual level, and it's something that can hold a lot of power."
That same musical power now has Hakkarainen exploring other genres of music.
"I think for a long time I was purely focused on classical," he said. "I just grew accustomed to hearing it. It wasn't until later that I'm now starting to branch out a little bit more and appreciate other kinds of music."
And many times, he can hear classical composers' influence in other genres.
"Of course, even classical music, at one point, was the new music of the age, right?" Hakkarainen said. "It's hard to imagine it, but I guess back in the late 1600s and then early 1700s, Bach's music was coming up for the first time, and that was the hip stuff. It was like our modern stuff. So, yeah, you can sort of trace how things happened and how they evolved. And if you look at stuff like jazz or even pop music, you can sort of see how classical still plays a big role, and it's cool, you know?"
Hakkarainen will be arriving in Baton Rouge early and staying a few days after the concert.
His plan?
"Oh, I'm going to eat some good food," he said. "I always love eating Louisiana's great food."
He may also take in some sights in and around Baton Rouge and possibly New Orleans. But his first priority will be the concerto with the symphony. Not bad for an aspiring violinist.
Not bad at all.
Tickets are $35-$65 by visiting brso.org.