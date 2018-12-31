The New Year is upon us and our thoughts turn, however briefly, to all the things we’re going to do better this year. From losing weight, to being more organized, saving more money and finding love, to better travel and more adventure, there are myriad options if you’re resolute.
At least according to my email inbox and Facebook ads, that is.
There was likely once a point when making a resolution for the New Year was more than a chance for companies to sell me things like leggings and luggage and wearable tech and yoga mats and discounted gym memberships and dating app subscriptions.
Most times, if I’ve gained any resolve at all, it has long faded by mid-January and all I’m left with are the supplies I deemed necessary for my New Year transformation — usually compression leggings and low-calorie snack foods — and a sinking feeling of failure.
Bless my heart.
Not this year.
There are options for how to attack this "resolution situation." You can be too cool to resolve, waxing poetic that you’re not forcing yourself into what, for many, turns out to me nothing more than an exercise in peer pressure and unrealistic goal setting.
You can give in and hope the wave of resolution power will wash over you, cleansing you of the bad habits you have, flushing you out as the person that’s somehow marginally more accepted than before.
For me, in 2019, I’m doing a little bit of both.
I’m going to give up caring about what you think.
It’s not personal. I’m sure you’re a lovely person. Or maybe not. Maybe you’re sitting in front of a screen hoping to rip apart someone else as a means for coping with the shortcomings you see in your own life.
It’s hard to tell sometimes. And I’m tired of trying to figure it out.
Perhaps my situation isn’t universal. I doubt many people read critiques of their appearance on internet message boards and Facebook threads because they didn’t like the Melting Pot. Maybe no one judged your double chin because you made a joke about their sports team.
As for me and my double chin? We’re not reading the comments this year. We’re not buying into the meaningless meanness that serves only to sow seeds of self-doubt.
If you wouldn’t say it directly to my round face, I won’t bother to care about it.
And that, alternatively, means maybe missing out on some praise from well-wishers, too. But it’s worth it if it means less of the bad stuff.
My chubby cheeks are incredibly sensitive, you see.
Letting these mean-spirited criticisms permeate your core stops you from achieving the things you want to do. They take up valuable real estate in your brain that’s better devoted to happiness and motivation and maybe even a few of those resolutions you’ve made.
I don’t have the data to back this up, but even without analytics, I know we all spent too much time in 2018 letting a few loudmouths shout down the positive things people have said and thought about us this year. I can’t recall how many kind things people said to me in 2018. But I could tell you every instance where someone called me Miss Piggy.
Enough.
In 2019, join me and my jiggly arms in embracing the positive and the constructive. Take the steps you want to take to be the person you want to be. But don’t do it to prove a chorus of people wrong or because the prevailing popular opinions of the world have convinced you that you’re not good enough.
We are not boudin or crawfish or king cake. We’ll never be universally loved by the masses, anticipated and adored.
But with fewer distracting detractors in our lives, maybe we’ll love ourselves slightly more in 2019, y’all.