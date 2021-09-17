John Durrett Jr. wanted to hike the Appalachian Trail with an old college pal. His wife, Marguerite, was distinctly unenthusiastic about the endeavor.
“Her words were, ‘You’re old, fat and almost blind. You can’t go hiking on the Appalachian Trail,’” Durrett said.
He proved her wrong.
It took several years, but last month Durrett finished the 2,180-mile trek.
Now 68, Durrett lost most of his vision to a childhood illness and a 1977 car accident.
But that was not going to deter him, despite a practice hike that was a disaster. He even persevered through injury and illness that almost resulted in the amputation of his foot late in the Appalachian Trail trek.
“Stubborn and refuse to give up — I definitely get that from my mother,” he said.
Durrett attended LSU and spent his adult life in Baton Rouge working for the Louisiana Department of Education, the last 10 years with the Louisiana School for the Visually Impaired. He retired in 2013.
Through the years, he kept in touch with college buddy Brian Thompson, who settled in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
When Durrett heard Thompson wanted to hike the Appalachian Trail, he asked to join him. They planned a multi-day practice hike in Arkansas, setting out while their wives stayed together to await the outcome.
Because of his vision — if he holds his hand in front of his face, he cannot distinguish the fingers — Durrett moved much slower. Early in the hike, they stayed together, then Thompson told Durrett he’d hike ahead and wait for him at the top of a hill. Twenty minutes passed, then 40. No Durrett.
Thompson backtracked. Still no Durrett. Thompson yelled, then blew a whistle hoping for a return signal. Silence.
As darkness neared, Thompson called his wife, hoping Durrett had called them. He hadn’t.
Marguerite Durrett called the Sheriff’s Office, which found him after midnight. He had left the trail, tumbled down a hill and couldn’t find his way back. The next day, Durrett began to cramp and had to end the trek early.
“That didn’t give my wife or anybody much confidence in my abilities,” Durrett said. “She called Brian and told him several times not to take me, that I couldn’t do it. So … I had to do it.”
“I’ve known John for 40 years, so I also knew how determined he was,” said Thompson, who wrote a book, “Blind Man Walking,” about the adventure. “I knew his determination was like steel.”
In June 2014, they started their Appalachian Trail odyssey in North Carolina rather than at the Georgia trailhead because it was easier to drive to. They hiked 400 miles into Virginia.
Durrett still moved more slowly and fell frequently. Yet, it was Thompson whose foot problems forced him to stop.
Confident in what he’d learned, Durrett hiked another 100 miles solo before ending this leg of the journey.
The next year, they picked up where Durrett had finished and hiked to Pennsylvania. In 2016, they made it to New Hampshire when Durrett called home and learned their Baton Rouge house had flooded.
“When I got back from my trip, the only thing I had was my hiking clothes,” he said. “The house, the furniture and everything was ruined. It came up so fast she couldn’t even get out with a car, so the car got flooded, too.”
The buddies were back on the trail in 2017, when they covered the Georgia section they’d bypassed and the 100 miles in Virginia that Thompson had missed, They then picked up where they had stopped the year before. Durrett and Thompson made it through the rugged White Mountains and stopped in Maine.
They expected to wrap it up in 2018, but Durrett’s right foot began hurting so badly that, 18 miles from the finish, he could go no farther. Rangers had to carry him to a lake, where he was taken in a canoe to a vehicle that took him to a hospital. Durrett had gout, a severe sprain and a staph infection. Thompson finished the trail.
“The doctor saw my foot and the first thing he said was, ‘Woo, I don’t know if I can save that foot,’” Durrett said.
Several surgeries and antibiotics eventually did prevent amputation, but the infection destroyed much of the cartilage and soft tissue. Durrett had his ankle fused in 2019.
The pandemic made travel impossible in 2020.
But, somewhere along the way, his wife's attitude had changed.
“She was the one who said, ‘You’ve gone so far. I really think you’ve got to finish,’” he said. “Doing it with the boys was special.”
Accompanied by sons Austin, Chris and Collin, Durrett finished the last 18 miles by cresting Mount Katahdin on Aug. 8.
“It’s amazing,” Marguerite Durrett said. “I think it’s awesome. It’s a wonderful triumph for him.”