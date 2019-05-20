The Rev. Herman Kelly Jr. swam competitively as a youngster, and health concerns got him back in the pool again. It didn’t take long before he wanted more than just a workout.
Now the pastor has won three gold medals at the Louisiana Senior Olympics, and he’ll be representing the state when the U.S. Senior Olympic Games are held in June in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Kelly, 65, said he had put on a few extra pounds when his doctor told him four years ago to get more exercise. Drawing on his experiences growing up in Jacksonville, Florida, and competing on the swim team at Morehouse College, he started doing some laps at the LSU Natatorium.
But college was four decades ago.
“I just kind of messed around in the pool, but that competitive juice started flowing, and I told my wife and my kids 'I think I want to swim competitively again,' ” Kelly said. “Before I knew it, I started swimming longer. After my engagement with my doctor, I said in my mind I just wanted to swim 5,000 yards a week. Before I knew it, I was at 7,000 yards. One week, I was at 12,000 yards. I just competed against myself.”
There is only so much fun in doing that.
In addition to being pastor of Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Baton Rouge, Kelly teaches a class at LSU orienting freshmen to campus life. When he mentioned his desire to swim in competition to one of his students, swim team member Kit Hanley, she offered to give him some pointers. She helped him with his start, turns and strokes.
“Sometimes, I would say, ‘Kit, I don’t want to do this today,’” Kelly said. “And she would say, ‘Dr. Kelly, you’ve got to do this. You’ve got to make this happen.’”
He made it happen.
Last fall, Kelly took the gold in the 50-yard butterfly, the 50-yard breaststroke and the 100-yard individual medley, in which swimmers alternately swim butterfly, backstroke, breaststroke and freestyle on each lap.
Along the way, Kelly trimmed his 6-foot-2-inch frame to 215 pounds, 10 fewer than when he started exercising.
Then again, the pool was never far from his thoughts.
In 2010, six Shreveport teens drowned in the Red River, and that inspired Kelly to start providing swimming lessons through his church.
“That really touched my heart,” Kelly said. “I had a conversation with God. I said, ‘God, somebody ought to do something.’ And God spoke to me: ‘Why don’t you do something? You know how to swim.’”
So, last summer, Kelly qualified to be a lifeguard. He was, by far, the oldest person in his class. He plans to teach private swim lessons to adults this summer.
“Other than being a pastor," he said, "that’s my passion, teaching people how to swim.”