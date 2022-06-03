Good neighbors are hard to beat.
Though we’ve lived in Baton Rouge less than three months, we consider ourselves lucky to have a great neighbor already.
In fact, before we moved, we could count on one hand the people we knew in the Capital City. However, even though Baton Rouge is relatively new to all of us, our neighbor was someone with whom both my husband and I share a long history.
Stay with me for this four-part story.
Part 1
My husband grew up in El Paso, Texas. There was an artist named Rudy Montoya. My husband had artistic interests and worked at the local newspaper. Montoya built a name for himself as an artist and worked at a local ad agency. Their paths crossed, and my husband’s respect for him only grew.
Part 2
Years later, when we moved to El Paso and our daughter started preschool, I became friends with several mothers of fellow preschoolers — all first-time mothers determined to be the best moms they could be. One was a lady named Ivonne. She and I became great friends. Our families went on vacations together. She became a regular guest on the cooking radio/television show I hosted. In short, we had loads of fun and adventures together.
When my husband and I announced we were moving, my friend Ivonne kept telling me that she had friends in Louisiana we needed to meet. I smiled and appreciated her good intentions but knew that there were many people in Louisiana — and the chances of our paths crossing my friend’s friends were slim. Nonetheless, Ivonne was persistent. She kept mentioning her Louisiana friends that she was convinced we needed to know. She explained that they were the family of long-time and famous El Paso artist Rudy Montoya. My husband took notice, but still, there are a lot of people in Louisiana.
Once we moved to Lafayette, our lives continued in their fullness. Ivonne and I were able to chat every now and then, but we were busy adopting a child from China and she was busy having babies. During one of her pregnancies, doctors discovered she had a heart condition.
Three months after her third child was born, my friend, in the prime of her life and motherhood, died.
I was devastated.
I wrote a column about her life and death. To my surprise, the week after my column ran in the paper, I got a letter from a reader who explained that she was, in fact, the Louisiana friend of my friend Ivonne. I was so happy to connect those dots and felt like Ivonne was smiling.
Part 3
Ten years later, I was working on a project and needed a tandem bicycle. I posted my quest on social media and a lady named Yvonne messaged me to say that I could borrow her bicycle built for two. She was one of those Facebook friends that I really didn’t know, but I was happy to meet her and borrow the bike.
About a week later, Yvonne sent me a message. She had realized our connection.
This Louisiana Yvonne and my El Paso Ivonne were named after the same person. Yvonne was the daughter of my friend Ivonne’s friends.
Part 4
When my husband and I were moving to Baton Rouge, we found what we believed to be the perfect house for us. We were so excited about moving into that house. I knew exactly what color I was going to paint the kitchen cabinets.
Much to our duress, the inspection revealed issues and the house deal fell through. In the meantime, I had broken my leg and the housing market in Baton Rouge in late February was nuts. Houses were being sold before they ever went on the market or within an hour of being on the market.
Because our house in Lafayette had sold, we had about two days to find a new house — and the options were slim. One house that fit our criteria became available and we had about an hour to decide whether we wanted to buy the house or not. We put an offer on the house and are now living in it.
Guess who is our neighbor?
Yep, the Louisiana Yvonne lives about 60 yards from us.
We eat together multiple times a week. Every time we are together, I feel like my friend Ivonne is smiling still and that we are exactly where we need to be.