Volunteer Activists
WHAT: Nominations are now open for the 48th annual Baton Rouge Area Volunteer Activist awards.
WHEN: Deadline for nominations is Aug. 14. The event will be held Nov. 22.
WHERE: Submit nominations at emergela.org/events
INFORMATION: Brandi Monjure at bmonjure@emergela.org or (225) 343-4232, ext. 1897
DETAILS: Nominations should include details of nominee's volunteer activities, the organizations they have volunteered for and how their service has impacted the community. The Emerge Center hosts the awards luncheon for those who give of their time and talents to organizations across our community, above and beyond typical volunteer requirements. For the second year, a young person will be honored with the Emerging Activist award, which recognizes someone who has independently made considerable contributions to the community.