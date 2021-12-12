Celebrity Theatres rolled out the red carpet on the evening of Dec. 4 for the premiere of local Sulliscope Films' thriller "Trigger Girl."
Director Scott Sullivan helmed the low-budget, feature-length project, filmed mostly at a house in the Shenandoah subdivision in 10 days over a two-month period.
After the screening, former Baker actor and playwright Jamie Wax, now with CBS News New York, joined the event via video to discuss the need for independent filmmaking. Wax explained how the 1989 film "Sex, Lies, and Videotape," shot in Baton Rouge and directed by Oscar winner and former resident Steven Soderbergh, put the city on the movie map and really kickstarted the independent film movement. A video clip also featured Robert Redford affirming Wax's remarks about the significance of Soderbergh‘s first film.
WAFB, Channel 9 anchor Greg Merriwether emceed the event, including moderating a Q-and-A session with Sullivan. Also among those at the premiere were cast members Leo Honeycutt, Tricia Prewitt and Madeline Read, along with veteran actor John McConnell.
Zookeepers chapter wins top honors
The Baton Rouge chapter of the American Association of Zookeepers won the Chapter of the Year Award for 2021 from among 118 chapters nationwide, BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo announced.
Through volunteering and fundraising efforts, chapter members have supplied numerous enrichment items for the animal collection, provided educational opportunities for the public and have sent chapter members to professional development programs.
This group also supported nearby facilities during the 2020 hurricane season by sharing financial, time and staffing resources. Year-round, the zookeepers' chapter educates staff and guests by organizing recycling collection events.
DKG chapters recognize accomplishments
At its Dec. 4 meeting at Magnolia Cafe in St. Francisville, members of Alpha Lambda and Alpha Mu chapters of Delta Kappa Gamma Society recognized educators for accomplishments at the district, state and international levels.
Cindy Guidroz, Sandra Purpera, Betsy Stafford, Kathy Welch, Candy Metz, Joyce Landry and Myrna Tuminello received certificates presented for attendance at the 2021 Southeast District meeting, where Tuminello also received the District Rose in Bloom Award for her accomplishments during her many years of membership.
At the state level, Claudia Wright and Chris Chustz were presented certificates for first-time attendance at a state convention. Peggy King, Stafford, Welch, Metz and Landry received recognition for serving on a Louisiana Organization State Committee.
Susan Collura, Stafford, Tuminello, Guidroz and Landry were recognized for their work designing and painting wooden fleur de lis centerpieces to be used for table decorations during the 2022 international convention to be held in New Orleans.
Catherine Olinde, Alpha Lambda president, reported on the book "Trauma Doesn’t Stop at the School Door" by Karen Gross, the 2021 Educator’s Award book winner. Welch, state second vice president, spoke about human trafficking.
Christmas stockings topic for Torchbearer Beta
Verlyne LeBlanc presented a program on Christmas stockings when Torchbearer Beta Chapter of International Beta Sigma Phi met Dec. 6 at Virginia Huffman's home.
According to legend, St. Nicholas gave three poor sisters gold coins and dropped the coins down the chimney. One of the coins went into a pair of shoes that were left on the hearth, while another coin went into a pair of socks that were hanging by the fire to dry. The tradition of hanging stockings in the U.S. was solidified with the 1823 publication of Clement Clarke Moore’s poem, "A Visit from St. Nicholas," also known as "The Night Before Christmas."
The chapter celebrated Christmas with a salad luncheon and exchanged Secret Sister gifts.