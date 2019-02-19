We’re all going to die, but not necessarily on Facebook or Twitter or with our banks. Our digital presence can live on long after us. And that sort of eternal life is not necessarily a good thing.
So, even if you’re in heaven, your loved ones may be in a sort of purgatory if you don’t make plans for your digital afterlife.
“It’s just something new that we have to face now,” said Alyssa Trosclair, who owns Centsibly Organized. “It used to be a lot simpler — who gets my china, who gets whatever. Now, they’re just so much more involved.”
After all, your computer doesn’t know you’re gone, and it won’t respond to heirs who don’t have your password. Financial institutions can’t release your money to a relative who doesn’t know where it’s kept. Monthly bills just keep on auto-drafting unless someone can turn them off.
Trosclair’s business originally was focused on helping people organize their home and office spaces. But, after she handled someone’s estate and heard organizing expert Judith Kolberg speak on the subject, Trosclair expanded into dealing with digital chaos.
“I had a client and her husband passed away, and she was just trying to cancel his cellphone, and when she called to cancel it, it was in his name, and they needed the four-digit passcode, and she didn’t have it and they wouldn’t talk to her,” Trosclair said. “When she should have been grieving for her husband, she spent six months fighting with this company so they would cancel his cellphone, and in the meantime, she was paying for the cellphone for someone who wasn’t even alive anymore.”
To avoid such problems, Trosclair recommends making a list of how to access each of your digital assets. That list shouldn’t be emailed but kept in a safe to which someone trusted has access or kept on file with the person’s last will and testament.
Start with the most important financial areas like bank accounts, mortgage and credit cards. Include a list of utilities and other regular payments that might be automatically deducted from a bank account. Letting a digital executor know how to access emails, cellphones and text messages will be helpful.
Shopping services or other accounts that might have your credit card numbers should also be on the list to shut down to stop that information from ever being used for identity theft, Trosclair said.
“If somebody has to come into your home after you’ve passed away, do they know the alarm code to turn it off?” Trosclair said. If they don’t, the alarm company calls and asks for that security passcode so they know things are OK, and if you don’t have that, they’re going to send police officers to your house.”
You’ll want to let your family know where photos may be stored on your computer or the digital cloud. They'll also need to know what you want to be done with your social media.
Death isn’t the only reason to plan; having someone know how to access your medical records might be important in case of an out-of-town emergency, Trosclair said.
If all this seems overwhelming, imagine what it will be like for those who have to figure it all out after you’re gone. Do what you can now.
“Something is better than nothing,” Trosclair said. “You don’t want to leave your loved ones with no clue. In a time when they should be grieving, it’s just one less stress that you can leave them.”
Beyond a Will: Organizing Your Death
Organizing expert Alyssa Trosclair speaks about digital estate planning
WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20
WHERE: East Baton Rouge Parish Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library, 9200 Bluebonnet Blvd.
COST: Free