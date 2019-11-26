Come out to BREC’s Magnolia Mound to welcome Papa Noel with a bonfire.
The tradition is one of many at the Creole Christmas and Holiday Fair, which will be held from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, at the plantation, 2161 Nicholson Drive.
The event features an old-fashioned Christmas with traditional games, folk crafts, storytelling, handmade items for sale and wagon rides. Local youngsters will be singing Christmas music in French and Spanish, and there will be dancing.
The historic property will be adorned with holiday decorations like those used in the 19th century, and open for guided tours.
This event is free and open to the public.