Fewer than 50 tickets are now available for purchase to the Friends of Oakley’s “Audubon under the Oaks.”
Rain or shine, the Friends group will host this celebration of John James Audubon’s time 200 ago in West Feliciana Parish from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, April 2, where he lived, taught and painted at the Oakley House at Audubon State Historic Site, 11788 La. 965, St. Francisville.
The event will include fine Louisiana cuisine with lots of seafood, along with other refreshments and an open bar beneath the oaks in the shadow of Oakley House, circa 1806.
There also will be live music by the award-winning James Linden Hogg, a multi-instrumentalist, singer and songwriter of American and Celtic Folk music, and his musician father Jim Hogg.
Visitors also will be able to tour rooms in Oakley House, including Audubon’s room. The tour will be led by John Flippen in character as Audubon. Other “ghosts” along the way will include members of the Pirrie family, who lived there in 1822.
Meanwhile, Bill McClendon will be cooking venison and hoecakes for visitors on an open hearth in Oakley’s kitchen, located behind the house.
And, if you want to get into the spirit of the occasion ,feel free to dress in your Jane Austen-period attire.
Tickets are $75. This event follows a symposium at Jackson Hall in St. Francisville, featuring authors of books on Audubon.
Appropriately, a birding event also is being sponsored.
For tickets, visit bontempstix.com. For more information, call (225) 635-3739.