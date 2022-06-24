LSU students Rachael Coates, of Baton Rouge, and Cale Locicero, of Metairie, were named 2022-23 Astronaut Scholars, becoming LSU’s 13th and 14th recipients ever.
Coates is a rising Ogden Honors College senior studying biological sciences in LSU’s College of Science and works in Elizabeth Martin’s lab on campus, studying the effects of MAPK15 overexpression in triple negative breast cancer.
Locicero, a 2022 Goldwater scholar, is a rising Ogden Honors College senior studying chemistry in LSU’s College of Science. Locicero performs research with the Kartika Group in the LSU Department of Chemistry. Locicero is a Louis Stokes Louisiana Alliance for Minority Participation scholar. He was also recently selected for the American Chemical Society Scholars program.
LA Special Olympic swimmers win medals
The Louisiana Special Olympics swim team, coached by Megan Danos and Kenny Guedry, won 11 medals in nine different events during the 2022 Special Olympic USA Games in Orlando, Florida.
The eight members of the swim team were part of 58 Louisiana athletes competing in the games. From June 6-11, they competed against 5,500 athletes from all 50 states and the Caribbean.
Louisiana Swim Team results are: Jill Egle — gold, 50-yard butterfly; silver, 4x50-yard free relay; bronze, 50-yard freestyle; Alexandra Smith — gold, 50-yard backstroke; silver, 4x50-yard free relay; fifth place, 50-yard freestyle; Michael Love — silver, 4x50-yard free relay; bronze, 50-yard butterfly; Patrick Black — silver, 4x50-yard free relay; fifth place, 50-yard freestyle; Emily Hinrichs — gold, 100-yard breaststroke; fifth place, 200-yard freestyle; fourth place, 50-yard freestyle; Sean Adams — bronze, 100-yard butterfly; seventh place, 100-yard freestyle; Rodney Melancon — bronze, 50-yard freestyle; fourth place, 50-yard backstroke; and Michelle Heier — sixth place 100-yard backstroke.
Raising Canes donates to 100 Black Men of America
100 Black Men of America, recognized as the nation’s top African American-led mentoring organization, accepted a $100,000 donation from Raising Cane’s in conjunction with their 36th annual conference and Juneteenth Independence Day. The donation will go toward the organization’s signature programs and local chapters, such as mentoring, economic empowerment and Collegiate 100.
Their first in-person conference since COVID, 100 Black Men of America’s June 16-18 event focused on mentoring across a lifetime. This event connected America’s youth, conference attendees and the surrounding community with leading entrepreneurs, government officials, educators, clergy, business executives, nonprofit executives and entertainers.
As part of its 25th anniversary yearlong celebration, Raising Cane’s committed $25 million to nonprofits, organizations, schools and more, in its local communities from coast to coast. For more information on support for your organization, please visit raisingcanes.com/faq/fundraiser.
Cosey nominated for Baker Citizen of the Year
The Knights of Columbus Council 4085 and Mother of Perpetual Help Ladies Auxiliary nominated Norma Cosey as Baker Citizen of the Year 2021.
Cosey is a longtime resident of Baker. She is a member of St. Isidore Catholic Church, where she serves as a Eucharistic minister and helps count contributions. She also helps with the Parish School of Religion.
Norma manages the St. Vincent de Paul food pantry at St. Isidore and organizes and oversees the distribution of Christmas food baskets and toys at St. Isidore. After the flood in 2016, she worked received, organized and distributed supplies to those who flooded and were in tremendous need.