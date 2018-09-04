New York Fashion Week has nothing on the LSU Golden Girls.
When the squad takes the field at Tiger Stadium for the first home game of the season Saturday night, the 18 coeds will be wearing new designer uniforms.
New Orleans fashion designer Suzanne Perron, who has worked with Vera Wang, Carolina Herrera, Anna Sui and Ralph Rucci in New York, designed the sparkling costumes, the first in 13 years for the group.
For Perron, who is known for her custom wedding, debutante and Mardi Gras gowns, this project carried special meaning.
Not only is she a graduate of LSU’s fashion design program, she’s also a former Golden Girl.
“I was Golden Girl in the late '80s,” says Perron, who submitted her sketch to Golden Girl director Blaire Buras Guillaume and her Golden Girl alumni committee in April. “In 1987, they took the sleeves off, but we were still wearing the gold-bangled leg warmers.”
Her goal was to design a uniform that was unique to the Golden Girls and more reflective of current fashion while not breaking any of the long-standing traditions. She knows firsthand that the team members need to be able to move and not worry about wardrobe malfunctions.
“I made the leotard three times before I settled on the right one,” says Perron.
Inspired by the glitz of gymnastic costumes, Perron says she spent hours watching videos of Russian seamstresses to learn the techniques necessary to make the sparkling creations. She opted for a white leotard because of the way it pops against LSU's Golden Band and the green of the grass in Tiger Stadium. To bring in as much gold as possible, there are hand-painted gold bands on the sheer halter neckline and sleeves and another that wraps around the leotard from the front to the open back.
Gold, clear and hand-painted-to-the-perfect-shade-of-purple crystals add sparkling details.
“My one goal was to make (the uniform) more elegant and glamorous,” says Perron. “This was a big challenge for me. I’m usually a one-of-a-kind designer. I was probably more discerning than I needed to be.
“It was almost overwhelming being able to combine my passion and my career,” she says.
From the first appearance of what was originally called the Ballet Corps in 1959, the Golden Girls have worn a variety of uniforms, from the original all-gold skirted version to variations of the leotard worn today.
“When we have our reunions, the current Golden Girls wear the 1959 version,” says Guillaume, who was captain of the 1982 line, when the skirt was removed from the uniform. “My first year was also when they introduced the leg warmers.”
Leg warmers weren’t the only fashion trend of the 1980s, so were shoulder pads, and the Golden Girls had them.
In 1990, purple was added to uniform, which became more embellished. The white leotard made its first appearance in 1998 and with brief returns to gold in 1999 and 2004.
“We went back to white in 2005 and it’s been that color ever since — white with the fleur de lis,” says Guillaume.
EDITOR'S NOTE: This story was modified online late Tuesday night after the print version deadline.