In 1912, the Mississippi River devastated middle America. Levees broke in Missouri, Kentucky, Arkansas and Louisiana. Hundreds of displaced people poured into Baton Rouge. More than 1 million people nationwide had their livelihoods disrupted.
But, amid the misery, one photographer saw opportunity.
With the river at a record level and a U.S. Navy battleship providing a rare vantage point, Jasper Gray Ewing shot a remarkable photograph of Louisiana’s Capital City on May 7, 1912 — a panorama that sweeps from upriver of the Pentagon Barracks to south of downtown.
Copies of the photo are out there, but few are like the one Caye Ribas found several years ago when he was helping the owner clean out the old downtown Baton Rouge Blueprint office after it was sold. Somebody had brought the photo to be copied and never picked it up. Printed in five separate sections, it was pasted onto fabric.
“I just couldn’t throw it away,” Ribas said. “It was Baton Rouge.”
The 8½-foot panoramic stretch shows landmarks that still define the city’s downtown, such as the Old State Capitol, St. Joseph Cathedral, the City Club (then the U.S. Post Office), the standpipe water tower and the Pentagon Barracks.
LSU had not yet moved to its present location, and the dome of the old Hill Memorial Library can be seen. Steeples of the First Methodist and First Presbyterian churches and the original St. Joseph’s Academy — all now relocated — join the cathedral and St. James Episcopal Church in showing why Fourth Street was then called Church Street.
On the riverfront, none of the buildings between the Pentagon Barracks and the old train station (now the Louisiana Art and Science Museum) remain. Private buildings on the riverfront were primarily wholesale grocers, meat packers, a coal yard, boarding houses and saloons, giving Front Street (now River Road) a rough-hewn feel.
With one notable exception.
At Front Street and Florida Boulevard was the grand William Garig House. Built in 1874, it had 12 bedrooms, two libraries and a carriage house. Terraced gardens ran down a sloping lawn to Front Street. It was no ordinary residence — and Garig was no ordinary resident.
Born in East Baton Rouge Parish in 1839, Garig's decision to fight for the Confederacy in the Civil War included a story that may be apocryphal. When he died in 1908, the Daily State Times newspaper reported that he was living in Minnesota when war broke out and sailed the length of the Mississippi River alone in a skiff to join the cause. Earlier biographic accounts say that, after graduating from Centenary College, he went to work in New Orleans and enlisted there, eventually serving at the siege of Port Hudson, where he was taken prisoner after the last Confederate bastion on the Mississippi River surrendered.
He returned to Baton Rouge after the war and married Elvira Dougherty, whose grandfather, James McCalop, owned five plantations. As a businessman, he prospered. Garig helped found and was the first president of First National Bank, the city’s first bank, in 1882. He donated $10,000 to build LSU’s first building at its downtown campus where the State Capital grounds now stand. He bought the land that would eventually become Cortana Mall, where Amazon is building a fulfillment center, and was the local agent for a steamship company. Additionally, he either owned or led brick making, lumber insurance and oil companies.
Garig died in 1908, and the home was demolished in 1943. The Hilton Capitol Center now occupies the ground where it stood.
That such a photo was shot at all is equal parts marvel and a mystery.
Ewing, an Abbeville native, settled in Baton Rouge as a commercial photographer. It was a propitious time for such a career, as camera technology was improving rapidly, and Ewing was keeping up with the times. He used a Cirkut camera that was capable of taking 360-degree photos, although this image was closer to 180 degrees.
“During this time period, panoramic photography was a big thing,” said Melissa Eastin, archivist with the East Baton Rouge Parish Library. “It was a trend in the early part of the century.”
But to get a photo like this — high enough to actually look down on the city — was impossible under normal circumstances. Fortunately for Ewing, nothing was typical about May 7, 1912.
Louisiana was celebrating its 100th anniversary as a state, and the U.S. Navy commemorated the occasion by sending the USS Nebraska on a goodwill visit. After visiting New Orleans, it sailed upriver to Baton Rouge, arriving at 4 p.m. May 6 and leaving at 9 a.m. on May 8.
The Nebraska, a battleship built eight years earlier, was 441 feet long and 76 feet abeam, but what was important to Ewing were the cage masts that towered over the warship and served as its observation platforms. Along with the height of the river — it reached a then-record 43.3 feet above sea level on May 11 — it provided, for Ewing, a perspective he might never have again.
The high waters, however, were a problem. Louisiana Gov. Jared Sanders, wanting to protect the levee, asked the Nebraska not to allow anyone to visit the ship. The Nebraska's commander, Capt. Spencer Wood, “fully met Governor Sanders’ request,” The Advocate reported May 7, 1912.
Somehow, though, Ewing got aboard. The rest is, literally, Baton Rouge history.