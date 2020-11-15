Jill Rigby Garner spoke about the “Manners of the Heart” program she founded to the Woman’s Club of Baton Rouge monthly coffee on Nov. 5. The programs works to restore respect and civility in our society. Her lesson plans for K-5 students are taught in many local schools, plus other states and countries.
Coffee Chairwoman Lois Saye prepared refreshments, with satsumas from President Karen Cordell, and Jane Dimattia offered dessert cakes. She also donated a door prize won by Kay Ledet. Alice Nelson assisted in preparing refreshments.
Lana Merliss greeted guests and members. Rosemary Lane served at the registry. Guests included Melody Broussard and Marilyn DiDomenica, invited by Carolyn Chaney; and Jackie Simm, who was brought by her member mother, Geri Cornett. New member Christine Robinson was recognized.
Cordell reminded members of the club’s annual Jingle Bell Raffle to be held next month. Funds raised from the raffle support clubhouse maintenance.
Sims receives OLOL's Constantin Award
Orlando Sims has been named winner of the 2020 Sister Linda Constantin Courage and Compassion Award by Mary Bird Perkins — Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Center. Sims is a medical assistant for Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group Medical Oncology.
The annual award is named in honor of Constantin, a longtime nurse and member of the senior administrative team at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center, who died in 2005 after battling colon cancer. Each year, the award is presented to a Cancer Center team member who exemplifies her deeply held values and beliefs.
“Of the many extraordinary nominations we received, Orlando’s compassion and willingness to always step up, help out and go above and beyond for the sake of the patient stood out to the internal selection committee, which consisted of physicians and staff from throughout the organization,” said Linda Lee, Cancer Center vice president.
The award was presented virtually. Dr. Lauren Zatarain, medical oncologist, Mary Bird Perkins — Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Center, who works closely with Sims, talked about what makes him so deserving of this award.
“Along with his empathetic spirit, Orlando’s encouraging words to patients and their loved ones consistently make him a patient favorite at our Cancer Center,” she said. “He is always willing to help anyone at a moment’s notice. Additionally, he is a true role model to every team member in demonstrating the special kind of compassionate care we strive to provide every day.”
Empower 225 receives van donation
Empower 225, a nonprofit that works to help at-risk youth in Baton Rouge, accepted the donation of a van from the One Eighty Foundation in Seattle on Nov. 7.
The One Eighty Foundation is a Seattle-based organization that provides grants to nonprofits to impact the lives of children and families. Empower 225 provides young people with educational support, career and life skills training, as well as housing.
Seattle resident Janelle Garner connected the organizations after a church trip to Baton Rouge where she learned about the needs of Empower 225 and the hardships faced by young people in the area. Working with One Eighty Foundation, Garner raised money for technology to provide students with a safe place for online learning, as well as helping to secure a 12-seat passenger van. The virtual learning center was established in September.
“We are grateful for the One Eighty Foundation, and to see how the seeds that were planted back in June have grown by November,” said Susan Rogers, executive director of Empower 225. “The fact that our hearts can be knitted together is humbling and heart-warming at the same time.”
The van was turned over to the organization at its Family Matters community event held at Dream Center, 4829 Winbourne Ave.
Champions of Service awards named
Three Baton Rouge volunteers were among the 2020 Champions of Service recognized in a virtual celebration on Oct. 23 hosted by Volunteer Louisiana.
The 2020 Champions of Service award winners were:
Bill Farmer and the Silver Hammers, Baton Rouge, Capital Area champion; Zacchea Small, Baton Rouge, AmeriCorps champion; Shirley Williams, Baton Rouge, Senior Corps champion; Ethan Jeffus, Minden, Northwest champion; Karen E. Burks, Metairie, Greater New Orleans champion; Dan Forest, Northeast champion; June Mire, Morgan City, Southwest champion; John Hickson, Slidell, Southeast/North Shore champion; Entergy Corporation, Corporate Volunteer champion.
The Champions of Service are selected from a pool of statewide nominees who demonstrate compassion and dedication, leadership and initiative, or innovation and creativity in addressing community challenges while serving others.