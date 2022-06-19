No Wi-Fi? Help is on the way.
To bridge the high-speed broadband gap in many parts of the parish, the East Baton Rouge Parish Library is launching a two-year pilot Wi-Fi lending program.
With the project, the library will provide 500 Wi-Fi hot spot devices for check out to the public.
The individual hot spots will be available to library cardholders at the following locations:
- Baker
- Carver
- Delmont Gardens
- Eden Park
- Main
- Scotlandville
The check-out period will be three weeks with renewals allowed for up to three additional loan periods.
"This will provide patrons up to 12 weeks of use, if needed, and should be helpful to students, job seekers and others who may have specific needs that could span a period of two or three months," a news release says. "The pilot project also includes a limited number of more robust Wi-Fi devices, which will be placed in other shared public spaces in the community."
For more information about the project, contact Mary Stein at mstein@ebrpl.com.