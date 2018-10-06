If you think you can’t stand another of these glaring days, hang on. Fall temperatures are coming.
Fall brings the sounds of wild geese overhead, football games and the smell of wood burning in fireplaces. Remember?
It’s when fronts blow in with a whoosh, sending leaves and discarded bits of people’s lives pirouetting across yards and streets.
Fall is the time of heavy skies, dark days and soft rain that moves in on quiet feet during the night. It is the sound of tires on wet pavement. It is fog that rolls in off the Mississippi River at mid-afternoon, throwing everything a half-block away into fuzzy focus and cloaking you in simulated isolation.
You’re sick of salad and more salad? Wait. In the fall you can put an iron pot on the stove, add to it all day and eat soup or gumbo with cornbread at dusk. Fall is the only time to bake apple pie, because fall is when pie apples are picked in the Blue Ridge Mountains and shipped our way.
And fall is when trees are revealed in all their bare-limbed grandeur. Standing naked, their leaves dropped at their feet, they are as beautiful as anything on earth.
Squirrels, lethargic now during these dog days, seem to come alive in the fall. They’ll race through the bare-leafed trees with renewed vigor, crisp winds straightening tail over head as they rush to store food for winter.
In the fall you can open windows and let the house breathe. You can put soft quilts on the beds.
You can get an ache from harvest moons that rise early and from the patter of rain against the leaves of a sycamore tree.
And on gray fall days you can take walks, where the beige froth of the mighty Mississippi washes up rhythmically at your feet, without worrying about heat stroke.
Fall is the reward for surviving summer, a short reprieve before winter. Hang on, those days are coming.
— Hinojosa lives in Baton Rouge
