Two Baton Rouge graduating seniors and one from Lafayette will be profiled on "Louisiana Young Heroes 2022" at 8 p.m. Friday on Louisiana Public Broadcasting.
The trio are among the seven Louisiana students LPB honored this year with "Young Hero" awards for "their service to communities, for their academic achievements, and for serving as an inspiration to those around them." The network has given the awards since 1995.
Viewers will hear the courageous, uplifting stories of all this year's honorees during the half-hour special on WLPB, Channel 27. The show will re-air at 1 p.m. Sunday, and can also be streamed on demand after the Friday broadcast premiere at www.lpb.org/heroes and on the LPB YouTube channel.
The area honorees (with brief introductions from LPB) are:
- Victoria Williams, of Baton Rouge, Baton Rouge Magnet High School, who "possesses academic curiosity, community spirit, and strong ethics. Even with years of instability in her life, she works toward a future of increased equity and remains committed to effecting positive change. Victoria co-founded the Black History Quiz Bowl at her school. She is enthusiastic about science and her community and plans to study chemical engineering with a goal of applying it to environmental relief."
- Reagan Angers, of Baton Rouge, St. Joseph’s Academy, who "is a cancer survivor diagnosed with osteosarcoma at age 9. She spent a great amount of time at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital recovering from major limb-sparing surgery which removed the cancerous tumor and much of her femur. She returned to school after a year of chemotherapy and physical therapy and learned to walk again with an internal prosthetic."
- Corynn Gray, of Lafayette, Thrive Academy, who is "a remarkable young lady who persevered through a difficult upbringing with the added responsibility of raising her siblings. She will be the first in her family to attend college and collaborated with the Young Entrepreneurs Academy to turn one of her passions into purpose creating her own natural skin care line to help others."
The other honorees are:
- Allison Callender, of Pleasant Hill, junior at Natchitoches Central High School, who "is a cancer survivor who at 4 years old survived stage IV neuroblastoma. After 18 months of cancer treatment, she had no sign of disease, however, the radiation therapies casused her to lose part of her hearing and her ability to easily process some information. She has overcome these obstacles and is active in her school and community."
- Gabe Hoosier, of Deville, graduating senior at Buckeye High School, who "overcame a severe football injury his freshman year and plans to become a physical therapist. He enjoys working with special needs adults, being involved in competitive sports and weightlifting. He founded Cinderella's Closet to provide formal dresses for students wanting to attend homecoming or prom. Hoosier has worked with the Central Louisiana Homeless Coalition and volunteers with the ARC Center."
- Mason McCart, of Natchitoches, junior at St. Mary’s Catholic School, who "created Cooking for a Cause and raised thousands of dollars for local charities by baking and selling cookies. He is fast approaching his goal of raising $10,000. Recognizing that teens often struggle with emotional, psychological and social well-being, McCart also started a blog to uplift his peers through words of encouragement and to help raise awareness for mental health."
- Olivia Stringham, of Vivian, graduating senior at North Caddo Magnet High School, is "a survivor who endured the death of her mother at an early age. Stringham became the matriarch of her family and continues to be involved daily in the lives of her younger siblings. Her experience has led her to advocate for mental health awareness, as well as champion social justice issues in her community and school."
Visit www.lpb.org/heroes for more information about the program.