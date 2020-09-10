Missing Joe Burrow?
Just because he's no longer in the LSU Tigers' roster doesn't mean you have to stop cheering for him on the field. Well, that is, unless he and his new set of tigers, the Cincinnati Bengals, are playing against the New Orleans Saints.
Which won't be the case Sunday when WAFB, Channel 9 (cable Channel 3) airs LSU's Heisman Trophy winning quarterback leading the Bengals against the San Diego Chargers from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Burrow, named a Bengal team captain as a rookie, transferred to LSU in 2018 after playing as a backup quarterback at Ohio State.
He led LSU to the National Championship in 2019, passing for more than 5,600 yards with 60 touchdowns that season. He also won the Maxwell Award and was selected first overall by the Bengals in the 2020 NFL Draft.
For more information, visit wafb.com.