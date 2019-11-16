I limped toward Winn-Dixie’s exit, my mind on various trials and tribulations. The city’s recent long hot, dry spell had done nothing to improve my mood, though there’d just been a sudden shower. The store’s double glass doors slid open, and I headed into the parking lot. Wonder how long my hip is going to hurt? Wonder if it rained enough to help my flowers? Wonder if the Saints will win tomorrow?
But true wonder stopped my ruminations.
I pulled the grocery cart to a halt in the middle of the parking lot as my eyes and heart lifted. Other shoppers around me did the same, because stretched across the sky was a rainbow. Its brilliant colors illuminated the late afternoon.
Men and women, young and old, brown and black and white — all around me, people looked up and laughed with pure joy. Our various pains, griefs, burdens, worries and failures were briefly set aside as we delighted in the beauty of nature.
I turned away from the rainbow long enough to take in the sight of so many smiling faces. Cellphone cameras were clicking away, as though we’d all caught a glimpse of Mardi Gras Indians or Elton John or some other celebrity.
And then, when I looked back to the sky, I saw a double rainbow. Just that quickly, beauty was multiplied.
The shimmering arcs of color that we call rainbows are for everyone. Arco iris in Spanish, upinde mvua in Swahili, Regenbogen in German — every language has a word for them, every culture enjoys them.
The things that divide us are momentarily irrelevant when we unite to appreciate loveliness, because beauty belongs to all of humanity. How ridiculous would it be to say that only people of a certain race are allowed to delight in rainbows? Isn’t it worse to insist that the issues which separate us are greater than the things that can unite us?
Although everyone sees a rainbow differently, everyone can see it. Minor variances in perspective will affect how each person views the phenomenon — I suppose it depends on where you’re standing as the light hits the water — but still, it is there for all to appreciate. And perhaps its beauty will be multiplied if we take a good look at the people who share our experience.
How are rainbows made? When light shines through drops of water. How are friendships made? When we realize that commonalities are stronger than differences.
Friendships can start in the strangest places, maybe even in the parking lot at Winn-Dixie. And rainbows can be seen in the smallest places, wherever light passes through water, even perhaps in drops of sweat from honest labor.
I’m confident that tiny rainbows can be seen in our tears, if the light shines through. May we have grace and courage to see them.
