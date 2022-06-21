The Independence Day holiday is still a week and a half away, but that doesn't mean there isn't anything to celebrate. You can always just celebrate the end of the week with Rouj Creole's Amici Cellars Wine Dinner.
The event will be from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, June 23, at the restaurant, located at 7601 Bluebonnet Blvd. Amici Cellars is a family-owned winery nestled in the foothills of the Palisades, outside Napa Valley, California, where it is dedicated to producing true-to-varietal wines from exceptional vineyard sources.
The dinner will feature special guest Shawn Smith, national sales representative for Amici Cellars. The five-course meal will be paired with Amici wines.
Tickets are $125 plus tax and gratuity by visiting sevn.ly/xrUpCePe.
Pies, Pies, Pies!
Registration is open for the "Pies, Pies, Pies!" leisure class at from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 25, at the Louisiana Culinary Institute, 10550 Airline Highway.
If pie crust is something you want to learn to make for the summer season, join chef Jeanne Mancuso in creating delicious strawberry, double crust seasonal fruit and mini chicken potpies.
Tickets are $150 by visiting lci.edu/store/Pies-Pies-Pies-p462919110.
The Drinking Crafters
You don't have to drink to meet up with The Drinking Crafters from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 23, at Three Roll Estate, 760 St. Philip St.
This gathering of arts and crafters takes place the last Thursday of each month, when the drinks will flow to help inspire you to new heights in your crafting endeavors. Enjoy the comradery of crafting as a group, bring your latest project, costume, gift idea and supplies. There are indoor and outdoor spaces available. All crafters, noncrafters, drinkers and nondrinkers are welcome.
Admission is free, but you can register at eventbrite.com/e/the-drinking-crafters-tickets-183987871677.
Rooftop BBQ Bash
Tickets are on sale for the LSU Museum of Art's Rockin' on the Rooftop BBQ Bash on Monday, July 4. The event will include live music by Sweet Southern Heat, food by City Pork, a batch drink by Three Roll Estate and viewing WBRZ's annual Fireworks on the Mississippi from atop the Shaw Center for the Arts' Pennington Rooftop Terrace, 100 Lafayette St. A cash bar will be available throughout the evening with complimentary soft drinks and water provided by Coca-Cola/LSU Auxiliary Services. Tickets are $60 for nonmuseum members, $50 for museum members, $40 for children ages 6-12 and free for children age 5 and younger. by calling (225) 389-7210 or visiting eventbrite.com/e/rockin-on-the-rooftop-bbq-bash-fourth-of-july-celebration-tickets-333821508117.
Cheese and whiskey
Tickets are on sale for a Cheese and Whiskey Tasting from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 24, at Martin Wine & Spirits, 1670 Lobdell Ave.
On the list of pairings will be Kerrygold paired with Two Stacks First Cut Irish Whiskey, Beecher’s flagship paired with Kamet Indian Single Malt, Deer Creek Fawn paired with The Wilderness Trail Wheated Bourbon, Cabot Clothbound Cheddar paired with Stellum Bourbon and Neal's Yard Montgomery Cheddar paired with Tattersall Rye Whiskey.
Tickets are $35 by eventbrite.com/e/cheese-whiskey-tasting-baton-rouge-lobdell-tickets-349957792177.
Kids cooking at Rouses
Rouses Markets will host a Kids Cooking Class from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 30, at Rouses Market, 14635 Airline Highway, Gonzales.
The class is for kids ages 5-12, who will be making corn dog muffins and cut fruit animals. Each child will have the option to eat their delicious creations or take them home to enjoy later.
Space is limited. Tickets are $10 by visiting eventbrite.com/e/gonzales-kids-class-w-chef-sally-tickets-344913494547.