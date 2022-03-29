Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre will have auditions for its Youth Ballet summer tour on Saturday, April 2, at the Dancers' Workshop, 10745 Linkwood Court.
Registration will be at 8:45 a.m., followed by auditions at 9 a.m.
Auditions are open to boys and girls entering the fifth through ninth grades. Auditions require a $10 fee, which can be paid in cash or a check payable to Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre.
Accepted dancers will participate in the troupe’s annual summer tour of area libraries and community centers from June 2 through June 10. Dancers must be available for the entirety of the tour and for rehearsals beginning Saturday, April 9, with audition days varying by role.
This year, the Youth Ballet will perform, "The Great Candyland Adventure," where audiences will join two quibbling sisters, Lolly and Polly, as they must work together to find all of Queen Frostine’s missing gumdrops. As they dance their way through Candyland, they will encounter Lady Licorice, the Duchess of Swirl, Miss Mint, Mama Ginger and other delightful characters.
To register or for more information, visit batonrougeballet.org/youth-ballet.