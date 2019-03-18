BREC Superintendent Corey Wilson spoke to the Cortana Kiwanis Club on Feb. 28.
Wilson, who became superintendent in January, talked about how BREC was involving the community and making a plan for improvements to the zoo and park and what it is doing to improve neighborhood and community parks. He said BREC is working on improving and extending hiking, walking and biking trails to connect the parks with hospitals, businesses and gardens.
Wilson, who has worked at BREC since 2012, is a member of 100 Black Men of Metro Baton Rouge and has volunteered as a Court Appointed Special Advocate.
Cortana Kiwanis meets at 7:30 a.m. Thursdays at the Piccadilly Cafeteria, 3332 S. Sherwood Forest Blvd.
Orchid Society adds 7 new members
The Baton Rouge Orchid Society welcomed new members Kim Kensill, Ray and Shirley Schell, Randall and Marissa LeJeune, Janey Hogan and Ellen Ogden at its Feb. 20 meeting.
Fred Clarke, owner of Sunset Valley Orchids in California, led a webinar on growing Catasetum orchids. Clarke explained cultural requirements of this type orchid and answered questions. He said they will grow well in the Baton Rouge area.
A demonstration on mounting orchids will be held at the March 20 meeting at the Burden Center, 4560 Essen Lane. Orchids are epiphytic plants, and growing them mounted more nearly approximates the way they grow in nature. From 6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., members will conduct a free plant clinic where plants can be brought for diagnosis of problems and cultural advice.
Orchids for Seniors will take a field trip to a Prairieville nursery on Monday, March 25. Members should meet at 9:15 a.m. at Independence Park, 7500 Independence Blvd., to board the van. The group will have lunch in Prairieville before returning to Baton Rouge.
The Green Growers group will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 10, at 425 Nelson Drive. Its meetings are held on the second Wednesday of the month.
All orchid meetings are open to anyone who is interested in learning more about orchid culture in the Baton Rouge area's unique climate. Visit batonrougeorchidsociety.com for information and to subscribe to the monthly newsletter.
Civil War Round Table hears retired general
Retired Brig. Gen. John Scales discussed the battles and campaigns of Confederate Gen. Nathan Bedford Forrest when the Baton Rouge Civil War Round Table met Feb. 21.
The focus of Scales’ recent research on Forrest was to determine his impact on the Civil War in the Western Theater. His recent book, ”The Campaigns and Battles of General Nathan Bedford Forrest (Kentucky to Chickamauga, 1861-1863)" chronicled the skillful tactics used by Forrest’s cavalry to confuse and retard the advances of the Army. He confirmed, along with many previous authors, that Forrest was a brilliant strategist, an instinctive battlefield tactician and charismatic leader under fire.
His daring raids behind Union lines led to the capture and destruction of large amounts of Union war materials as well as disruption of railroads and roadways, Scales said. These activities provided valuable time for Southern forces to maneuver into position to oppose large and advancing elements of the Union Army.
LSU veterinarian speaks to Woman's Club
Dr. Martha Littlefield, of the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine, spoke to the Woman's Club on March 7.
Elaine Atkinson was guest artist. Delores Dyer and Pat Richards welcomed members and guests. Mary Hereford was coffee chairwoman, and Lana Merliss was tea girl chairwoman. Sally Ann Martin was in charge of decorations.
Providing refreshments were Pat Hoth, Jane Dimattia, Rosemary Lane, Thelma Herthum, Lois Saye, Rita Grant, Mary Olinde, Rita Reisser, Merliss and Hereford.
BREC Foundation elects board members
The BREC Foundation has elected several new members to its Board of Directors: Will Chadwick (Elifin Realty), Mary-Patricia Wray (Top Drawer Strategies), James Gilmore (Council on Aging), James "Dutch" Dutschke (NFP Corporate Benefits), Melvin Hardnett (Geaux Limeaux), Blane Clark (Kean Miller), John Grinton (Keogh, Cox & Wilson) and Roy Heidelberg (LSU Public Administration Institute).
Re-elected were Al Moreau (Moreau Physical Therapy), Chris Adams (Louisiana Healthcare Connections), Maxine Cormier (Governmental Relations Consultant), Chris Ferrari (Ferrari-Development), Brandon Landry (Walk-On’s) and Glenn Ledet (APTIM).
2019 officers are President Scott Gaudin (First-A National Banking Association); Moreau, vice president; Treasurer Bobby Varnau (Hannis T. Bourgeois); Adams, secretary; and Mike Anderson (community volunteer), immediate past president.
The BREC Foundation raises funds for parks and recreation to benefit the health, welfare, and culture for all residents and visitors of East Baton Rouge Parish.
Lee High Class of '69 plans reunion
The Robert E. Lee High School Class of 1969 is looking for members for its 50th reunion in May. The classes of 1968 and 1970 also are invited. For information, contact Donna Nola-Ganey, donnanola@cox.net.
Zachary Class of '69 sets reunion
The Zachary High School Class of 1969 will hold its 50-year reunion between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. May 4 at Bistro Byronz in Zachary.
The cost is $42.50 per person, with a cash bar. Coffee, tea, water and sodas will be provided. To register, go to zacharyfriends.com by April 1. For information, contact Marie (Jacocks) Baker, (225) 278-0235 or reebaker@bellsouth.net.
