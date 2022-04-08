The Louisiana Art & Science Museum received a $21,000 gift from David Stogner and Special Risk Insurance Inc., VFIS of Miss/Lou in support of the museum’s Blue Star Museums program. This program enables veterans, active-duty military members, first responders and their families to visit LASM at no cost year-round.
“The Blue Star program at LASM is a great way to help those who serve their country and community,” said Stogner. “Our first responders, along with the military, risk their lives every day and for their sacrifice, we should assist in any way possible.”
LASM has participated in the Blue Star Museums program, which is affiliated with the National Endowment for the Arts, Blue Star Families and the Department of Defense, for many years. Sponsorship from Stogner and Special Risk Insurance Inc., VFIS of Miss/Lou since 2019 has enabled the program to expand at LASM, including free admission for veterans and first responders in addition to the active-duty military members and their families typically served by the national Blue Star Museums program. In 2021, 1,866 individuals received free admission to LASM through this program.
The Stogners’ donation has been made in memory of David’s late wife, Tammy Stogner.
Elementary teacher flies with Civil Air Patrol
The Capital City Composite Squadron of Civil Air Patrol took Margaret Rodrigue, an elementary school teacher, on a Teacher Orientation Program flight from Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport on March 13.
CAP’s nationwide TOP program is designed to familiarize teachers with flight and to help them bring aviation to students who then may participate as cadets in CAP or go on to aviation careers in the military or civilian aerospace industry. There is a shortage of military and commercial pilots.
Rodrigue teaches fourth and fifth grade gifted math and science at Wildwood Elementary school in Baton Rouge.
“As a STEM teacher, I’m always looking for ways to expand my students' learning and adding in aerospace concepts is something I’ve been working toward," she said. "I’ve been able to incorporate a few lessons over the last few years including a 'Things that Fly' engineering design challenge and an exploration on gravity. I’ve also taken advantage of the offerings from CAP to educator members of hands-on STEM activities that support aeronautics education. Every CAP lesson has inspired my students and they have loved them!"
Teachers who may be interested in this program can contact the Louisiana CAP Director of Aerospace Education, 1st Lt. Jud Ergle, dae@lawg.cap.gov or (504) 756-9255.
LSU, SLU students win journalism awards
Student journalists at LSU and Southeastern Louisiana University were among the winners in the Society of Professional Journalists Region 12 2021 Mark of Excellence Awards.
SPJ’s Region 12 comprises Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Tennessee. First-place winners will compete at the national level among other regional MOE winners from the 12 SPJ regions.
Print/online winners include:
Breaking News Reporting, winner: Students protest LSU's handling of former French student accused of rape: 'Safe not silenced' — by Maddie Scott and Domenic Purdy, LSU; finalist: Louisiana AG demands LSU punish professor for criticizing public official following Faculty Senate meeting — by Piper Hutchinson, LSU.
In-Depth Reporting (Large), winner: Louisiana residents face climate crisis — by Joe Rizzo, Joey Bullard and Michael Sanders, LSU; finalist: Segregated cemeteries — by Allison Kadlubar, Bailee Hoggatt, Ezekiel Robinson and Jordanne Davis, LSU.
Sports Writing (Large), winner: Under Brian Kelly, LSU expects multiple championships: 'He's here to sustain it' — by Reed Darcey, LSU; finalist: Collis Temple Jr. helped integrate LSU athletics 50 years ago — by Peter Rauterkus, LSU.
Editorial Writing, finalist: Reveille editorials — by the Editorial Board, LSU.
General Column Writing, winner: Title IX enforcement — by Claire Sullivan, LSU; finalist: Renaming LSU buildings — by Charlie Stephens, LSU.
Sports Column Writing, winner: Columns — by Peter Rauterkus, LSU.
Corbin Gwaltney Award for Best All-Around Student Newspaper (Large), finalist: Reveille | LSUReveille.com — by staff, LSU.
Broadcast/Online News Videography, winner: Medline groundbreaking — by Taylor Nettle, Southeastern Louisiana University; finalist, Causeway improvements — by Jordan Kliebert, Southeastern Louisiana University.
Broadcast/Online Feature Videography, winner: Southeastern Vertebrate Museum — by Alexis Genovese, Southeastern Louisiana University; finalist: Litter gitter — by John Williams, Southeastern Louisiana University.
Broadcast/Online Sports Videography, winner: Southeastern vs. Northwestern State football — by Jermaine Kelly, Southeastern Louisiana University.
Radio Feature, finalist: Gabriel Watkins congressional intern — by Sierra Vanderhorst, LSU.
Podcast, finalist: Tiger Talk — by staff, LSU.
Television General News Reporting, winner: Local HS tackles concussions — by Jacob Cheatwood, LSU; finalist: Boutique owner fights back — by Marissa Galatas, LSU.
Television Feature Reporting, winner: Baton Rouge Gym strengthens mental health — by Ally Kadlubar, LSU; finalist: Litter gitter — by Lauren Hawkins, Southeastern Louisiana University.
Television In-Depth Reporting, winner: Transgender bills could hurt tourism — by Brooke Smith, LSU;
Television Sports Reporting, winner: Swimming siblings — by Kendall Duncan, LSU; finalist: Morgan Carrier — by Carson Fryou, Southeastern Louisiana University.
Best All-Around Television Newscast, winner: Tiger TV Newsbeat — by staff, LSU; finalist: Northshore News — by staff, Southeastern Louisiana University.