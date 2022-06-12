The Shed BBQ, an Ocean Springs, Miss. legend, launches their Baton Rouge location at 11 a.m. Monday, June 13.
The massive barbecue and entertainment complex includes an indoor restaurant, an arcade, pool table, 5,000-square-foot Back Patio and outdoor volleyball courts and seating, called the Volley Bar.
The Back Patio has a stage that will feature live music (larger bands on Saturdays), weekly cornhole tournaments and overlooks the volleyball courts — the summer leagues just kicked off. Additionally, the Back Patio has two 20-foot screens to show sports and may feature movies for the occasional family movie night.
"Its a barbecue joint," said owner, Luke Forstman, who has been working for the last six months to get The Shed Baton Rouge up and running. Showing off his 16-hour smoked brisket pulled fresh from one of the new smokers installed in the kitchen, Forstman explained that the smokers will hold 120 racks of ribs and, starting Monday, will be running 24/7.
"We let the smoke do the talking," Forstman said Friday as he worked to put the final touches on the restaurant.
With chandeliers made of Dos X's bottles and a variety of old albums and license plates hanging on the walls, Forstman pointed to one of the plates and said, "Anything Alabama, we turn upside down," before explaining that he invites people to bring their old license plates or other memorabilia to adorn the walls.
"We've got to Shed-ify this place — people can bring yard art too," Forstman said. "We want to bring the Ocean Springs feel here. We know we can't replicate it, but we can do our best."
The dog-friendly restaurant and bar serves baby back ribs, pulled pork, BBQ wings, chicken, sausage and smoked turkey breast. The meats can be served with a variety of sides — from potato salad (which Forstman said can hold its own against potato salad anywhere), sweet potato casserole with pecans, cole slaw, Mama Mia's mac salad, macaroni and cheese, collard greens, French fries and fried okra.
They also will make BBQ sandwiches from any of the meats and serve hushpuppies and house-fried pork skins.
A variety of 'Shed Philosophy' snippets are on tables and displayed around the restaurant — like, 'Never miss a good opportunity to shut up," or "I think. Therefore, I am overqualified."
"As we train the staff, we have to train the customers too — no wait staff. It's counter order,"Forstman said.
Forstman, a father of three girls, including a newborn, said his family is adjusting to dad's work around smoking meats.
"I go home every day smelling of barbecue," he said with a smile, adding that the week of practice sessions, including a "stress test" last weekend where they served 500 people in three hours exceeded all expectations.
"Getting this place opened and welcoming a new baby girl into this world has made for a busy time," he said. "But we're looking forward to welcoming Baton Rouge to The Shed."