The unique food monologue show, "Meanwhile, Back At Café Du Monde …," celebrates nine years of life stories about food at Mestizo’s Louisiana Mexican Restaurant on Sunday, June 9.
Doors open at 6 p.m. at the restaurant, 2323 South Acadian Thruway, with the show starting at 6:30 p.m.
Produced by creator Peggy Sweeney-McDonald, the show features humorous and heartfelt stories from a variety of people, all with the common thread of food.
The show premiered with Baton Rouge personalities in 2010, and has since been produced across the country with over 400 personal food stories told by chefs, restaurateurs, actors, writers, musicians, television and radio personalities and more.
Headliners sharing their food stories at the ninth anniversary show are Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome; Mestizo's owner/chef Jim Urdiales; chef Don Bergeron, of Bergeron’s City Market; restaurateur Y’zell Williamson; Kendra Langlois, Mesitzo's general manager; attorney Stephanie Possa and Bill Berger, owner of B&B Event Rentals.
Tickets are $30 and include a taco bar buffet and a margarita, beer or soft drink. Tickets are at bontemptix.com or call (225) 387-2699.
For more information about "Meanwhile, Back at Café Du Monde …," call Sweeney-McDonald at (310) 709-2851.