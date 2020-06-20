Many will remember television series like "My Three Sons" and "Bonanza" where a single father raised three sons. My situation was just the opposite.
My mother and father separated when I was less than a year old, and she moved us in with her parents, Zeland and Nancy DeLoach, in Baton Rouge. My grandfather worked for the Kansas City Southern Railroad, and, at that time, was living in a boxcar converted into living quarters. I was raised on the railroad even after we all moved into a house on 21st Street. He was the only daddy I knew until I was almost 15.
I thought I was living a great life, and I guess I was. My grandfather started taking me to work with him when I was about 8 or 9. From the yard office behind Memorial Stadium, we would go to where he was working that day.
Once, he put me in the driver’s seat of a train engine and showed me what levers to push and pull. I drove that train from the yard to the Acadian Thruway underpass where he was replacing the pilings. We had a pile driver on a flatcar and he let me drive some of the pilings into the ground.
When he was replacing the track and cross ties on the Bonnet Carre Spillway at Norco, I would spend a week with him and drive the motor car bringing men and materials to the site. What a blast!
He taught me to drive a Jeep when I was 6, and I drove all over the pastures of his parents' place in Effie. My grandfather was one of those men who could do almost anything, and, to me, he was larger than life.
When I was almost 15, I met my dad, Cliff Sr., for the first time I can remember. He was a deputy sheriff in LaSalle Parish and town marshal in Olla. Momma and I had driven to my grandmother’s, where my two half-sisters, Skyla and Lennie, did not know what to make of me.
I vividly remember Daddy driving his police car into the yard, and his first words to me were “You really have grown.” He took me to meet my two half-brothers, Jerry and John Oscar. I was thrilled that I had a family I had never seen before.
When I got a little older, I would spend as much time as I could with him and my brothers and sisters. I found out we liked a lot of the same things — being outdoors and a good joke. I would go with him on patrol, and, if he brought someone in, I was the jailer. Of course, it was cool to drive the police car around for him. One of my greatest pleasures was being told how much I look like him.
My third dad was my father-in-law, John F. “Dutch” Morrison. Like my grandfather, he could do just about anything. I once started building a deck on the back of our house. Before we were through, we had a porch across the back of the house with a roof and built-in benches.
Dutch had been to every state except Alaska, so together we bought a used motor home and he made the trip. He drove with my mother-in-law and one of her sisters. When they finally got there, they took a picture of him and the welcome sign. Then he was ready to come home.
They did stay a few weeks and when they finally got back, he had driven almost 10,000 miles and had fulfilled his dream of seeing all 50 states.
They are all gone now, and I miss each of them more than I can say. Will I ever see them again? I hope so. I hope that my heavenly Father has a place for them.
— Barton lives in Baton Rouge