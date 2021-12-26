Putting a bunch of Deep South conservatives and New England liberals together sounds like a recipe for fireworks. But a funny thing happened when that potentially combustible combination met online this fall.
Understanding. Civility. Maybe even friendship.
Osher Lifelong Learning Institute programs at LSU and the University of Southern Maine offered an eight-session opportunity for political opposites to talk with each other. When all was said, the participants found out they weren't quite as opposite as they expected.
That gives hope to the participants.
“I had lunch with one of my fellow OLLI students just yesterday, and I asked him: 'Am I overstating the case here that most of us, the liberals and the conservatives, agreed on most issues most of the time at least to some extent much more than we disagreed?’” said Bud Snowden, of Baton Rouge. “And he said that’s absolutely right.”
How can this be if, as pundits say, Americans are as divided as any time since the Civil War? The program’s creator thinks the pundits have it wrong.
Mike Berkowitz, of Saco, Maine, organized and moderated the program. He says both traditional and social media have distorted Americans’ actual political and social differences, hyping the disagreements and obscuring areas of common ground to create the impression of an unbridgeable divide.
He said he believes if liberals and conservatives take the time to understand each other's beliefs and talked to instead of at each other, they’d be surprised.
So, Berkowitz started the “Conservatives and Liberals; Not Conservatives vs. Liberals” course.
The Louisiana-Maine program had participants meet on the Zoom video conferencing site for two hours weekly for eight weeks to explore the different philosophies on hot-button topics like abortion and gun control and to discuss their individual views. Berkowitz moderated the meetings and encouraged them to keep the discussions respectful.
That’s not to say the participants didn’t come in with preconceived notions.
“I didn’t see compassion with conservatives,” said Dorry French, of Falmouth, Maine, when asked about her stereotypes. “Redneck, uninformed … maybe I should quit while I’m a little bit ahead.”
“My stereotype of liberal northerners: rude, arrogant and condescending,” Snowden said. “That stereotype was dispelled. It really was.”
The process of dispelling such stereotypes involved more than just conversation.
Berkowitz led participants through the book “The Righteous Mind: Why Good People are Divided by Politics and Religion” by social psychologist Jonathan Haidt, which explores why liberals and conservatives have different intuitions about right and wrong.
That established a way for the students in the class to see how those who profoundly disagree about things like abortion based their beliefs in something both sides valued.
“Both conservatives and liberals have a lot of compassion,” said Keith Fleeman, of Auburn, Maine. “Liberals have compassion, it seems to me, toward the person who is carrying the child, and conservatives have more compassion, I think, for the fetus itself that it comes to term. I’ve learned to see the compassion on both sides.”
“It made the point that it was about differences in values, not 'these people are stupid' or 'these people are wrong,’” said John Kovich, of Baton Rouge. “The training helped a lot.”
No one changed their political views, Berkowitz said, but that wasn’t the point.
Rather, they discovered that they were more like their political adversaries than they suspected. They said their discussions were more productive than ones they attempted with family and friends and much better than those that take place online.
Those who participated said they enjoyed it so much that they’ve discussed continuing the virtual meetings.
“It made a huge difference to be able to look people in the eye, even on a screen, and feel like you were getting to know a person rather than just a set of opinions,” Snowden said. “That made a huge difference to me in terms of saying what I needed to say and to hear what I needed to hear. That wouldn’t have happened in a purely digital exchange, I don’t believe.
“But being around Yankee liberals was a new experience. What I came to understand is these are just people like I am.”