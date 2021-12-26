Liberals from Maine and conservatives from Louisiana who participated in an eight-week program on both sides can better understand each other are, top row from left, Peter Curry, instructor Mike Berkowitz and Bob Ashton, all of Maine; middle row, Bud Snowden, of Baton Rouge; Dorry French, of Maine; and John Kovich, of Baton Rouge; bottom row, Pat Bartke and Dana Hutchins, both of Maine.