Sandi McGrew, smiling out from under the shadow of a black-rimmed hat and wireless microphone, stands before the residents of the Flannery Oaks Guest House, a nursing and rehabilitation home in Baton Rouge.
“Good morning, Flannery Oaks!” McGrew shouts, before gesturing to the group of women gathered behind her at the front of the room. “We are so excited to be here!”
The excitement in the room is palpable as the members of The Sunflower Girls senior line dancing group fire up the crowd. Stomping their feet and clapping their hands to the music, they whirl past in a blur of big hats, fringed shirts, and of course, sunflowers. The residents tap their feet, and some even burst into song.
When McGrew began teaching a senior line dancing class at the Walker Community Center eight years ago, she had no idea how quickly the joy would spread. The people attending her class enjoyed the dancing and the music so much that it only made sense to share it with the community.
“In fact, it felt selfish not to,” McGrew said.
The group is composed of women from all walks of life who would not have crossed paths if not for their shared love of dancing and music. The oldest active member of the group is 84 years old, and the members don’t take their health and mobility for granted. Some of their peers are no longer able to dance, so the group’s mission is to spread the joy of music and dancing to those who are not able to experience it on a daily basis. If an event doesn’t align with their purpose, they don’t put it on the calendar. While they may have started out as strangers, the women are now close friends united in a unique purpose.
The Sunflower Girls primarily perform at local nursing homes, veteran’s homes, and group homes — and when the pandemic prevented them from entering buildings, they danced on the lawn as residents watched through the windows.
Cathy Huey is 71 years old and has been performing with the group for five years.
"We just love seeing them smile. It's such a blessing to us to be able to do it,” said Huey, before posing for a group photo at the behest of a resident.
When the crowd calls for a faster song, they oblige, playing "Living on Tulsa Time" by Don Williams. One member of the group, Sandra Kivell, is dressed like a bearded man in coveralls, acting out a skit about a woman fussing at her husband. Props appear — a water hose, a dainty fan, a mixing bowl — inanimate objects to match the song lyrics.
"Are there any real Cajuns here?” said McGrew, looking for a show of hands. “Then y’all should know this song!"
“Jambalaya” by Hank Williams boomed through the speakers to the crowd’s delight. This was the song of their youth.
“Music is a conductor to so many emotions and memories,” McGrew said. “Not only are the people that we are dancing for are being blessed, but so are the [people helping] the residents. The children and the grandchildren are blessed by seeing their loved one enjoying the music and dancing. We, the dancers, are blessed as well. The joy comes back to us.”
After all, everyone knows that sunflowers can brighten up even the dreariest days.