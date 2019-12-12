FRIDAY
LUNCHTIME ROUND-UP: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Perkins Rowe, 10000 Perkins Rowe. Head over for your lunch break and grab a bite from your favorite food truck.
MOVIES ON THE PLAZA "NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS": 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., Main Library at Goodwood, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Bring chairs or blankets and enjoy a free feature.
THE FAMILY DINNER IMPROV COMEDY SHOW: 7:30 p.m., Hartley/Vey Theatres, 100 Lafayette St. Live, interactive improv games with the Family Dinner Comedy Troupe. Rated R-ish. $6 at manshiptheatre.org.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
"BLACK NATIVITY": 9:30 a.m. (school show) and 7:30 p.m. Friday, Shaver Theatre, LSU. A retelling of the Nativity story featuring dance and gospel music. $25-$30 at nvtarts.org.
SATURDAY
BATON ROUGE ARTS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon, Fifth and Main streets. Open-air art market held in conjunction with the Red Stick Farmers Market. Free. artsbr.org/batonrougeartsmarket.
YOGA IN THE GALLERIES: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Shaw Center, fifth floor, 100 Lafayette St. Bring own mat. $5, includes museum admission.
STORIES IN ART: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., LSU Museum of Art, 100 Lafayette St., third floor. Free Spanish and English reading of "Mouse Paint/Pintura de ratón" by Ellen Walsh. Can you paint tiny? Make your own mouse-approved art. Ages 0-6 with parent/caregiver. lsumoa.org.
MID CITY MAKERS MARKET: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Mid City Makers Market, 541 S. Eugene St. Featuring live music, food and beverages.
69TH ANNUAL CORTANA KIWANIS CHRISTMAS PARADE: Battle of the Bands, 4 p.m.; parade, 5:30 p.m., downtown Baton Rouge. Starting from Raising Cane's River Center on River Road, turning right on Convention Street, left on Fourth, right on Laurel, left on Sixth, left on North Street, right at Lafayette, and ending near the State Capitol. christmasinbr.com.
"EBONY SCROOGE": 7 p.m. Saturdays, 3 p.m. Sunday, UpStage Theatre, 1713 Wooddale Blvd., No. 1. Tickets are $24 by visiting upstagetheatre.biz.
45 SEMI FORMAL: 8 p.m., Mid City Ballroom, 136 S. Acadian Thruway. Featuring music from DaveFishingTrip and Olde Spanish and the Fellas. Semi-formal attire. BYOB. $10 entry.
SATURDAY, SUNDAY
HELEN BRETT HOLIDAY MARKET: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Lamar-Dixon Expo Center, Gonzales. Jewelry, home décor, women’s products, merchandise and holiday gifts from more than 200 exhibitors from across the country. Tickets are $17 (cash only). Children ages 12-15 receive free admission. https://helenbrettexhibits.com/1909-holiday-market/.
BASF KIDS' LAB — PLAYFUL POLYMERS: 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday, and 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday, Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Chemistry-focused, 45-minute hands-on workshops for kids 6-12 and their accompanying adults. Explore how polymers behave using some common household ingredients. Register at kidslab@lasm.org. (225) 344-5272, lasm.org.
"DISNEY'S FROZEN JR.": 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and 6 p.m. Saturday, Reilly Theatre, Tower Drive. A Playmakers of Baton Rouge production based on the 2018 Broadway musical. $15 at playmakersbr.org.
THE NUTCRACKER: A TALE FROM THE BAYOU": 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. both days, Raising Cane's River Center, 275 S. River Road. Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre's holiday classic returns bringing together internationally acclaimed guest artists, local children, professional and pre-professional performers, and the Baton Rouge Symphony. $25-$65 at raisingcanesrivercenter.com, batonrougeballet.org, ticketmaster.com.
SUNDAY
"A CHRISTMAS CAROL": 2 p.m., Theatre Baton Rouge, 7155 Florida Blvd. $19-$25 at (225) 924-6496, theatrebr.org.
"SILLY WOMEN": 3 p.m., Scotlandville Magnet High School, 9870 Scotland Ave. Tickets can be purchased by contacting Rita Rushing at (225) 241-6266 or at the Red Stick International Barber Academy at (225) 346-1700. Tickets are $20 at the door. Doors open at 1:30 p.m.
YARD ART: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Brickyard South, 174 South Blvd. Featuring local artists and vendors with their works on display for purchase. Also featuring live music. Free.
SUNDAY, MONDAY
"ANGELINA BALLERINA: THE VERY MERRY HOLIDAY MUSICAL": 2 p.m. Sunday and 11:30 a.m. Monday (School show), Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St. Angelina and her friends plan holiday dance pageant; the best in Mouseland. $23 at manshiptheatre.org.
MONDAY
LUNCH WITH LEANNE: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Crowne Plaza of Baton Rouge. Enjoy a performance and themed luncheon hosted by Opera Louisiane general director Leanne Clement and artistic director Michael Borowitz. Featuring a 30-minute concert by a guest soloist Joann Martinson Davis, followed by lunch and an opportunity to visit with the performer. $67 at operalouisiane.com.
NO SHOW COMEDY: 7:45 p.m. to 10:45 p.m., NO SHOW Comedy, 1857 Government St. NO SHOW is bringing the Christmas cheer early with headliner Marcus Bond and a stocking full of guest comedians. BYOB. $10 at the door or $8 at eventbrite.com.
TUESDAY
TUESDAY FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon, East Baton Rouge Parish Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Fresh fall produce directly from local farmers.
LOUISIANA BONSAI SOCIETY MEETING: 7 p.m., Baton Rouge Garden Center, 7950 Independence Blvd. The Louisiana Bonsai Society monthly meeting with a display of members' art.
ECLECTIC TRUTH POETRY SLAM AND OPEN MIC: 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge, 427 Laurel St. $5 or pay what you can. facebook.com/theeclectictruth.
WEDNESDAY
LSU AGCENTER/LFVGA FIELD DAY: 8 a.m. to noon, Hill Farm Teaching Facility (behind Lod Cook Alumni Hotel), LSU. Featuring talks about berries, hydroponics, sustainable farming and more. Jambalaya served. Free. Registration from 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.
MOVIE IN THE PARK "THE GRINCH": 6 p.m., BREC's Forest Community Park 13900 S. Harrell's Ferry Road. Pull out your ugly Christmas sweaters and get ready for holiday fun. Featuring holiday crafts, games, cookie decorating and hot cocoa. Free. recreationevents@brec.org.
DELETE COMEDY OPEN MIC COMEDY NIGHT: 8 p.m., The Station Sports Bar and Grill, 4608 Bennington Ave. Sign-up starts at 8 p.m.; show at 8:30 p.m.
THURSDAY
HOLIDAY BRASS: 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., St. Joseph Cathedral, 412 North St. A concert featuring the full BRSO brass and percussion for the holiday season. $30 at brso.org.
ONGOING
LOUISIANA'S OLD STATE CAPITOL: 100 North Blvd. Featuring "Victory From Within: The American Prisoner of War Experience," through Dec. 20; "Architecturally Inspired" and "Louisiana's Charity Hospital System: Medicine and Matters of State," through Dec. 31. louisianaoldstatecapitol.org.
CAPITOL PARK MUSEUM: 660 N. Fourth St. Featuring "CISLANDERUS: Canary Islanders in the U.S.," through March 17. louisianastatemuseum.org.
LAGNIAPPE DULCIMER SOCIETY: 8354 Jefferson Highway. Jam from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. every Monday. All acoustic instruments welcome. lagniappedulcimerbr.org.
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Main and Fifth streets. Local produce, seasonal vegetables and a cooking demonstration at 10 a.m. inside the Main Street Market. breada.org.
LSU MUSEUM OF ART: Fifth floor of the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. "Destination: Latin America," through Feb. 9; "Gods & Things: Asian Art from the Permanent Collection," through Feb. 23; "Art in Louisiana: Views into the Collection." lsumoa.org.
LOUISIANA ART & SCIENCE MUSEUM: 100 S. River Road. "Soulful Journey: Randell Henry," through May 31; "Harmonies in Color: Six Contemporary Perspectives" and "Sound is An Invisible Color," through March 1. Planetarium family hour and stargazing, 10 a.m. most Saturdays. lasm.org.
WEST BATON ROUGE MUSEUM: 845 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen. "Juke Joint Men," through Dec. 29. westbatonrougemuseum.com.
HOLIDAY ONGOING
ZOO LIGHTS: 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo, 3601 Thomas Road. A festive mile-long trail through the zoo with more than 50 illuminated display sculptures of animals and holiday displays. $5 adults/teens, $4, seniors $3 ages 2-13 and Friends of the Zoo members. Closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. brzoo.org.
