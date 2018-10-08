Orchid Society hears Hennessey
Larry Hennessey from the New Orleans Orchid Society led a program on bulbophyllum orchids for the Baton Rouge Orchid Society on Sept. 19.
Hennessey has grown these orchids for many years and encouraged people in Baton Rouge to grow them, as they do very well here with our rain and high humidity. Unlike many other orchids, bulbophyllums like to be wet all the time.
Tin-Wein Yu and John Nelson, owners of Louisiana Orchid Connection, will demonstrate how to grow orchids from seeds when the society meets at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 10, a week earlier than usual, at the Burden Center, 4560 Essen Lane. The society will meet on the second Wednesday of November instead of the usual third Wednesday.
Orchids for Seniors meets at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 22, at Independence Park, 7500 Independence Blvd., to car pool to tour Louisiana Orchid Connection greenhouses. It is this group's last meeting of 2018. Orchids for Seniors and the Green Growers group will not meet again until January 2019.
To learn more, visit batonrougeorchidsociety.com.
Philharmonic Club hears strings scholarship winner
String scholarship winner Adalus Low-Manzini, a sophomore cellist from Venezuela, performed Sept. 19 for the Philharmonic Club of Baton Rouge at Billie Bell's home.
Low-Manzini played "Bach Cello Suite No. 2 in D minor" as a solo. She played the Beethoven "Cello Sonata No. 3 in A major, Op. 69" accompanied by Zih-Yun Lin, doctoral candidate pianist from Taiwan. Hostesses were Janelle Couvillon, Jan Cox, Alice Kronenberger and Melanie McRoberts.
Istrouma Class of 1954 sets reunion
The Istrouma High School Class of 1954 will hold a reunion from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20, at Dukes Seafood Restaurant, 33920 La. 16, in Watson. RSVP to Nick Landry, (225) 335-9220; Eloise Higgbotham, (225) 778-0527; Aline Alford, (225) 931-8934; Fleaux Stuart, (864) 338-0313; or Beth Wesley Bennett, (225) 324-1263.
Dearbone receives UREC scholarship
Taria Dearbone is the 2018 Ronnie Edwards Scholarship recipient from the Urban Restoration Enhancement Corporation.
Dearbone is an alumna of UREC's youth development program and 2018 graduate of Baton Rouge Magnet High School. She is pursuing a bachelor's in psychology at Southern University full-time.
The scholarship honors the legacy and contributions of Ronnie Edwards, who founded UREC in 1992, pioneered its youth development initiatives and championed education.
