Several books have crossed my desk over the past few months. Here’s a look at two.
First up is Louisiana author Brooke St. James.
St. James’ book is the first of the Bank Street Stories, a series of romance books described as “free of angst, drama and cliff-hangars — and always offers a happy ending.”
In “Easy Does It,” small town Louisiana sisters Tess and Abigail Cohen arrive in Galveston to spend two months of the summer of 1968 on what is supposed to be a vacation. However, Tess already hopes to stay past that time.
Very quickly, the young women meet the locals, including local single men, and make friends.
Tess finds herself drawn to the “bad boy” and isn’t scared off even after he shares his secret. And that bad boy is brought into the local boxing gym, where the owner takes in hand to guide his talent, leading him to the professional boxing ranks.
According to a press release, in 2015, St. James was bedridden for months, due to a reaction to antibiotics. That experience led her to write a book where the lead character undergoes something similar.
“I had severe nerve damage and cognitive issues. It was a horrible experience that took almost five years to fully recover from,” she said. “During those first three months of being horribly ill, I was in and out of the ER several times. I drew much closer to God, abandoned a former pen name, and started writing as Brooke full-time. It was a risky decision, but I felt that God was leading me there. Something of a Storm was the first book I released when I was able to write again, and I have had several fans contact me over the years that have had the same experience.”
Since then, the born and raised Louisianian has become a USA Today bestselling author with more than 70 books published and 2 million copies sold, the release said.
A mass market paperback edition of “Easy Does It” (978-1400324866; $14.99; HarperCollins Christian Publishing) was released at the beginning of April. It is the first of nine full-length novels and one Christmas-themed novella (book 2.5) in the Bank Street Stories.
A deep dive
A book by Tiffany Yecke Brooks has me wanting to make a deeper study.
“Gaslighted by God: Reconstruction a Disillusioned Faith” starts with the concept of many Christians who grew up believing the fundamentals presented in many churches. However, life hasn’t fit perfectly with the stained-glass pictures people grew up with in church.
A press release for the book said, "Many of those raised in the world of fundamentalist Christianity have been manipulated into accepting a false reality that runs counter to lived experience. The result is confusion, isolation, fear, shame and trauma, often carried throughout one's entire life."
The release said this book is for anyone looking to reclaim their faith from these "self-appointed gatekeepers. It's for anyone who has learned that the real God is infinitely complex, that authentic faith is perfectly compatible with doubt and that our suffering is not something we've earned."
Brooks first chapter talks about people’s faith being shell-shocked.
“Many (probably most) people who separate from formal Christianity don’t do it to chase a hedonistic lifestyle full of orgies and Satanism; what they want instead is to figure out how to shed the man-made part of religion while clinging to the sacred and the divine.”
Later on the same page, “We can’t go back to the life we once knew and pretend not to have seen and heard and felt everything we experienced.”
Brooks talks about these people picking up the pieces and trying to build a mosaic, a “reconstruction.”
“Anyone who insists that such a drastic reconstruction would never pass the ‘What Would Jesus Do?’ test has clearly never paid attention to Matthew 5, when Jesus repeats six times, ‘You have heard it said … but I say to you’ … Jesus was undeterred from dismantling and reassembling the old structures and distorted beliefs present in his own cultural context to preach a gospel of love and acceptance.”
Brooks uses personal events, literature and history as well as Scripture to describe situations humans find themselves in that lead to questioning God.
The following chapters use alliteration and look at asking, anger, ambiguity, absence, accountability and more. What about when we feel God has manipulated us or isn’t available or has moved the goalposts or he just doesn’t seem to care?
She also looks at translations of the Bible. For instance, in the chapter “Apathy: The God Who Doesn’t Seem to Care,” she looks at the well-known Bible story of sisters Mary and Martha, who were friends of Jesus.
Mary was praised because she sat at Jesus’ feet as he taught the disciples. Martha was rebuked when she complained about her sister leaving all the work to her.
Brooks looks at the translations used in the passage. Martha’s work is often described as tasks – housework, feeding the men, etc. However, the word translated tasks in all other biblical instances is translated ministry or service, preparation or providing relief.
Martha was “distracted by much ministry” not “meaningless busywork that pulled her focus, as is often implied.”
Brooks also points out much more of the passage, including the fact that Jesus didn’t chide Martha as he did the Pharisees. He didn’t shame her. He gently and graciously pointed out her behavior and feelings. He cared for her feelings.
Brooks points out at chapter’s end that when people ask, “’Lord, don’t you care?’ it means instinctively you still acknowledge God is there.”
“Gaslighted by God” (ISBN 978-0-8028-7868-7) is to be published in May as a hardcover listed at $22.99.