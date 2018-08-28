As a young teen, Ashley Purnell would take the T-shirts and jeans her mom bought her, cut them up and re-style them. Eventually, her mom gave up and just started buying her fabric.
A fashionista was born.
“I was always into fashion and clothes,” says the 24-year-old owner of Eye Am Kemet Shop, an online retail site offering clothing and accessories for “Afrocentric Men and Women.” “I never wanted to be trendy, but set my own style.”
Purnell grew up in New Orleans, and like so many others, was displaced in the wake of Hurricane Katrina. While living in Austin, Texas, she took a class on African-American history and fell in love with the bright colors and styles of native African fashion.
“It really caught my eye. It gave me an appreciation of where I come from,” says Purnell, who discovered her paternal great-great-great-grandmother came from Africa.
She also was inspired by the many cultures of her native New Orleans, her time spent in Austin and in Houston as well as Baton Rouge.
“People in Texas were always complimenting me on my clothing,” she says.
Purnell, mom Carla Cyprian and the rest of the family moved to Baton Rouge in 2009. She graduated from Tara High School in 2011 and thought she wanted to go to college but, about halfway through, her plans derailed.
“It turned out to be great because I opened up my own business,” says Purnell, who worked at Subway while in college. “I knew I wanted to work in retail and I always wanted to work in fashion and with clothes. With the help of my family, I opened a small boutique focusing on African fashion. I also make my own natural products to sell.”
The boutique is no longer, replaced by online sales, KemetShop.com, and fashion shows.
“People recognize my designs," says Purnell. "They know them when they see them.”
She is particularly enamored of Afrocentric prints, which she uses to make tops, dresses, skirts and head wraps for all sizes and ages.
“It’s not just for Black History Month but every day,” says her mom, who sews her daughter’s creations.
“I’m more of a fashion stylist,” confesses Purnell, with a laugh. “We have a great relationship and use both our creative minds to put it all together.”