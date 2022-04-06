Ready for some nostalgic soul and funk?
Then climb aboard "Love's Train" for a ride to Town Square to "Shake and Dance" with Con Funk Shun, along with a lineup of other music acts this weekend at the Ebb & Flow Festival.
And if you don't understand the song references here, you will after Con Funk Shun brings its string of hip-shaking, 1970s-'80s hits to the Crest Stage Saturday night in Galvez Plaza.
The group is this year's headliner for the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge's annual arts festival in the North Boulevard Town Square (222 North Blvd.) area. The event, returning after taking a break during the COVID-19 pandemic, also will incorporate the Arts Council's new home in the Cary Saurage Community Arts Center, 233 St. Ferdinand St.
The festival will run from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.
"With the new arts center, the festival will offer more interactive activities, whereas in the past, it's been more presentational," said Renee Chatalain, the Arts Council's president and CEO. "There will be so many things for children to do from ballet for boys to painting pictures."
The lineup in the Saurage Center includes film screenings, dance performances by Vagabondance and Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre, a performance by Theatre Baton Rouge, yoga, and book and poetry readings.
"We'll also have a fabulous kids area," said Pam Bordelon, the council's event venue coordinator. "It's called Kids Coast, and we'll be having a treasure hunt to tie in with the 'National Treasure' series that's being filmed here — Celtic Studios is one of our sponsors."
Kids also will have a chance to show off their musical talent.
"We're going to have a Kids Jam, where kids can get up and sing or rap," Bordelon said. "There will be something for everybody at Ebb & Flow, for the young and the young at heart."
There also will be plenty of food vendors to quell any hunger pangs, along with lots of art booths in the arts market along North Boulevard.
"And in the middle of it, we'll have an activity for everyone called 'Chalk It Up,'" Chatelain said. "There will be buckets filled with chalk set out at different points, and you'll be able to use the chalk to leave your own artistic imprint on the sidewalks."
Chatelain added that the Arts Council also has worked with local agencies to invite immigrant families to Ebb & Flow.
"We wanted to invite the refugees coming over from Afghanistan and the Ukraine to the festival to learn more about our region," she said.
And they will have a chance to join festivalgoers at the Crest, where live music will set the festive tone for the day.
In the lineup will be Two Domestic, One Import at 11 a.m., Baton Rouge Music Studios at 1 p.m., Favorite Friend at 3 p.m. and Justin Garner at 5 p.m.
Finally, Con Funk Shun will take the stage at 7 p.m. with a concert of such favorites as "Shake and Dance with Me," "So Easy," "More than Love" and, of course, "Love's Train."
"We're just so glad to be back," Chatelain said. "It's going to be a fun time for everyone."
For a full schedule of events, go to https://www.ebbandflowbr.org/2022-schedule.