The public can celebrate National Poetry Month at “Just Listen to Yourself: Louisiana’s Poet Laureate Presents Louisiana Poets.”
The Louisiana Center for the Book in the State Library of Louisiana will present the free, in-person event at noon Wednesday, April 13, in the first floor Seminar Center of the library, 701 N. Fourth St.
Louisiana Poet Laureate Mona Lisa Saloy will host the 12th annual program. Reading their work will be poets Nordette N. Adams, Johnette Downing, Kelly Harris-DeBerry, Ashley Mace Havird, Sunni Patterson, Chuck Perkins, Karisma Price, Gian Francisco Smith and José Torres-Tama.
“It is wonderful that conditions are such that Louisiana poets and poetry lovers can convene in person once again this year for National Poetry Month just as we are looking forward to the return of the prestigious live and in-person Louisiana Book Festival at the end of October this year,” said Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser.
“Louisiana Poet Laureate Mona Lisa Saloy, a long-time supporter and participant of this annual celebration of poets in our state, has done an admirable job in continuing the tradition of assembling new voices as well as established poets with whom we have become familiar,” said State Librarian Rebecca Hamilton.
Copies of poetry collections will be available for purchase at the program or online through Cavalier House Books, the Louisiana Book Festival’s bookseller.
Attendees may bring their own lunch and arrive and leave as their schedules allow. The building is wheelchair accessible.
For more information and any updates, follow the State Library's Facebook page.