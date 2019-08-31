Nineteen senior members of the Les Jeunes Amies de la Symphonie, who will be presented Dec. 7 during the Baton Rouge Symphony League's Bal de la Symphonie at the Crowne Plaza, were honored at an Aug. 18 tea at the Baton Rouge Country Club.
Les Jeunes Amies is a service organization composed of girls who are the daughters and granddaughters of Baton Rouge Symphony League members. During their four years in high school, these young women have performed volunteer service benefiting the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra and the Louisiana Youth Orchestra. The group also has promoted the league's mission of fostering music education through various projects, including Culture Camp and the Christmas Ornament Workshop.
The young women to be recognized are Lauren Grace Bankston, Elizabeth Claire Barton, Sydney Grace Boneno, Cecilia Elise Cashio, Madison Anne Cheatham, Sarah Elisabeth Collier, Katherine Holland Counce, Flora Elizabeth DeMoss, Katelyn Elizabeth Duhe, Anna Kern Hebert, Alexandra Stevens Hendrick, Emma Elizabeth Hidalgo, Sophie Grace Kronenberger, Mary Kathleen Lee, Hailey Danielle Lewy, Ashley Kathleen McCarthy, Madisyn Paige McCarthy, Ashley Elizabeth Rotolo and Ashton Renee Wood.
Lauren Grace Bankston, a student at University High School, is the daughter of Anita Rodrigue Bankston and the late Ray P. “Chip” Bankston III. She is the granddaughter of Wanda and Kenneth Rodrigue and Lillian Bankston and the late Ray Bankston Jr.
Elizabeth Claire Barton, a student at Dutchtown High School, is the daughter of Jennifer and Shan Allyn Barton. She is the granddaughter of Deborah Kleinpeter, Buddy Spillers, Allyn Chaney Stroud and Jimmy Barton.
Sydney Grace Boneno, a student at St. Joseph's Academy, is the daughter of Kimberly and David Joseph Boneno. She is the granddaughter of Frances McDonald Levy, Corinne and Cleament Brannon Smith and Margaret and Joseph Boneno.
Cecilia Elise Cashio, a student at St. Joseph’s Academy, is the daughter of Maria and Matthew Trent Cashio. She is the granddaughter of the late Tina Monteleone Horvath, the late Jozsef Horvath and Juanita Cashio and the late Joseph Cashio.
Madison Anne Cheatham, a student at St. Joseph’s Academy, is the daughter of Katie and Steven Cheatham. She is the granddaughter of Carol and Robert Revel and Marlene and Stanley Cheatham.
Sarah Elisabeth Collier, a student at Episcopal High School, is the daughter of Mary Margaret Dobson and Richard Lane Collier. She is the granddaughter of Lane Collier and the late Edward Collier and Doris Coats Dobson and the late Frank Dobson.
Katherine Holland Counce, a student at St. Joseph's Academy, is the daughter of Leigh and Chris Counce. She is the granddaughter of Sandra and James Mittica and the late Lettie Counce and the late Harold Counce.
Flora Elizabeth DeMoss, a student at St. Joseph's Academy, is the daughter of Nicole and Darren DeMoss. She is the granddaughter of Dianne Bergeron, the late Russell O. Ayo Jr. and the late Linda DeMoss and Ronald DeMoss.
Katelyn Elizabeth Duhe, a student at St. Joseph's Academy, is the daughter of Aime and Charles Joseph Duhe Jr. She is the granddaughter of Glenda Roth Murphy and the late Philip Alfred Roth Jr. and Mary Boudreaux Duhe and the late Charles Duhe Sr.
Anna Kern Hebert, a student at Episcopal High School, is the daughter of Angelle and Daniel Hebert. She is the granddaughter of Gerri Kern Watts and Obie Watts Jr. and Debbie Hebert and Ronnie Hebert.
Alexandra Stevens Hendrick, a student at St. Joseph’s Academy, is the daughter of Kathy and Neal Douglas Hendrick. She is the granddaughter of Brenda and Ronnie Glynn Stevens, Judy Polk King and Rodney Douglas Hendrick.
Emma Elizabeth Hidalgo, a student at St. Joseph’s Academy, is the daughter of Andree and Kelly Charles Hidalgo. She is the granddaughter of Patricia Breland and the late Norman Breland and Judy Hidalgo and the late Gary Hidalgo.
Sophie Grace Kronenberger, a student at St. Joseph’s Academy, is the daughter of Anna Kathryne and Brian Kronenberger. She is the granddaughter of Alice and Larry Kronenberger and Judy Campbell and the late Richard A. Campbell Jr.
Mary Kathleen Lee, a student at St. Joseph's Academy, is the daughter of Kelly and Lester Hughes Lee Jr. She is the granddaughter of the late Kathleen Hebert, Dr. Glenn M. Coullard and Marietta and Lester Hughes Lee Sr.
Hailey Danielle Lewy a student at St. Joseph's Academy, is the daughter of Shannon and Lucien Daniel Lewy III. She is the granddaughter of Elizabeth and Donnie Webb and the late Beverly Lewy and the late Dr. Lucien Daniel Lewy Jr.
Ashley Kathleen McCarthy, a student at the Dunham School, is the daughter of Jennifer and Kevin McCarthy. She is the granddaughter of Kathie and Ken VanLoon, Richard and Toni Johnson and John and Brenda McCarthy.
Madisyn Paige McCarthy, a student at Episcopal High School, is the daughter of Anisa and Dale Politz and Kelley and Trent McCarthy. She is the granddaughter of Karen R. Gilbert and Dr. Timothy C. Gilbert, Catherine P. Politz, the late A.J. Politz and Dudley McCarthy and the late Duncan McCarthy.
Ashley Elizabeth Rotolo, a student at St. Joseph's Academy, is the daughter of Stacy and Robert Stephen Rotolo. She is the granddaughter of Jean Hebert and the late Lester E. Hebert and Beverly Rotolo and the late Charles V. Rotolo.
Ashton Renee Wood, a student at Episcopal High School, is the daughter of Jessica and Jeffery John Wood. She is the granddaughter of Paulette Joan Brecher and the late Charles Wallace Brecher and the late Jan McLeish Johnson and the late John Bird Wood.