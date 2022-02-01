The 4H Livestock Show did not go as planned for Kelsi Atkinson, a 17-year-old soccer-playing senior at Zachary High School.
On the morning of Jan. 22, Atkinson and her dad, Kelly Atkinson, loaded up two cows to show — one dairy cow, Ellie, and one beef cow, Wendy.
Once at the show, Kelsi guided Ellie out of the trailer with no problems. When Kelsi went back in the trailer for Wendy, she sensed the heifer might be agitated from the 17-mile ride from their farm in Baker to LSU’s Parker Coliseum.
“You see, she’s crazy. That’s the only way I can put it,” Kelsi said. “Show cows are supposed to have a calm demeanor — and Wendy doesn’t have a show-cow demeanor.”
The drive in the trailer combined with Wendy’s non-show cow demeanor worked together to start the most interesting and exhausting day of young Kelsi’s life.
“Wendy got spooked. I’m not sure what spooked her,” Kelsi said. “When I untied her and went to take her out into the barn, I don’t know if it was all the action, but something scared her and she ran — which never happens. Show cows don’t do that.”
Except Wendy did. She ran and ran and ran.
Meanwhile, Kelsi's other heifer, Ellie, waited patiently.
“She was behaving perfectly, like a little dog. I had already taken her out of the trailer and tied her up in the barn — that’s where I was headed with Wendy, but Wendy had her own ideas.”
When Wendy first took off, Kelsi tried to hold onto the rope.
"I kept after her and kept up for a little while, but she just kept running," Kelsi said. "I was thinking, 'Please don’t let her get hit by a car,' and 'Please don’t let me get hit by a car.'"
Kelsi said she yelled at Wendy and felt like the whole world could hear her yelling. The folly of the situation was not lost on Kelsi, who plans to attend LSU in the fall as a freshman. She said as she was running across campus, dodging traffic and trying to catch her cow, beyond the concerns for everyone's safety, she also realized how funny the situation was even as it was happening.
"While I was chasing Wendy, I knew how embarrassing the whole situation was. I mean, my show cow got away — that’s embarrassing, but it was also super funny,” Kelsi said. “I know it’s not supposed to be funny because people could have gotten hurt. Thankfully no one got hurt and that Wendy didn’t get hit by a car.”
Kelsi said that she expects next year when she's an LSU student that she will be walking across campus and realize, "Hey, I’ve been here before — and it’s because I was chasing a cow. There was one time when we were at a bridge. I don’t know where it was, but when I’m there, I’ll be like, 'I was here chasing a cow.'"
Ultimately, Wendy made her way from Parker Coliseum to the golf course.
"I was like, 'This can’t be happening.' It was awful," Kelsi said. "She took off down the road and didn’t stop running. I ran seven miles trying to catch her. I was lost half the time. Running around in circles trying to catch her — she crossed Nicholson."
The chase for Wendy lasted the bulk of the day and pulled in at least five other people.
"There’s a pond, briars and trees — it's all grown up back there," Kelsi said. "I almost caught her, but she ran out of that patch of woods and into another patch of woods and then we lost her because the briars were so thick."
And that's where Wendy stayed for three hours.
"I had given her melatonin that morning to calm her down. I’m pretty sure she took a nap," Kelsi said.
Meanwhile, Kelsi headed back to the coliseum to show Ellie, who picked up on the general stress, according to Kelsi.
"The show didn’t go well," Kelsi said — even though she got first in her class for judging and reserve champion showman. Kelsi is a girl with high expectations, according to Zachary High Assistant Principal Erica Henry.
"She’s a good student, active in school, perky with a fun personality," Henry said.
By the afternoon of Jan. 22, Kelsi says she wasn't feeling so perky.
"My head was hurting so bad," she said.
But once she was done showing Ellie, Kelsi and her dad loaded the docile heifer into the trailer and took her to the golf course — and called for cowboy reinforcements.
Family friend, Kyle Knight, was finally able to lasso Wendy at the course.
Wendy's escape has had its repercussions. Until Sunday, the Atkinsons had four cows. Now they have three.
Despite Kelsi’s concern for Wendy's safety throughout her cross-campus jaunt, the heifer is, shall we say, headed for greener pastures. The Atkinsons shipped Wendy back to Texas on Sunday.
Because, as Kelsi explained, “Wendy is crazy.”
Kelsi's dad agrees.
“Cows are kinda like humans, they have their own personalities — and Wendy … well, Wendy is crazy,” Kelly Atkinson said. “I’ve never sent a cow back before for being a bad kid, but we are sending her back to Texas."
The Atkinsons' foray into raising show cows began three years.
"We aren't farmer or rancher kind of people," Kelly Atkinson said. "We did this because Kelsi wants to be a vet and really wanted a cow."
Kelsi says her interest was piqued by an unusual event when she was a freshman in high school.
“Our teacher, Ms. Brumbaugh, had talked about showing animals before. I thought it was cool but thought there was no way I could do that,” Kelsi said. “But in our second semester of freshman year, they brought a calf with a broken leg. I just fell in love with that calf.”
She thinks it was that the calf had a broken leg that did it for her.
“I had always heard if a cow or calf had a broken leg, there was nothing you could do,” she said. “That experience 100% deepened my interest in becoming a veterinarian. Since then, I’ve helped raise calves and save them from when they were sick.”
The injured and recovering calf lit a spark in Kelsi.
“I went home that day and said to my dad, ‘Can I get a cow? Can I get a cow? Can I get a cow?' I probably bugged him for three months every day begging for a cow,” she said. “We have the land, but we didn’t have any fences. I said, ‘Well, maybe I can show something smaller like a goat.’ Then he found this calf he thought was pretty and said we could get the calf.”
Kelly Atkinson says his daughter has that part of the story partially right.
“What really did it for me was that the price was right,” he said. “But, yea, that was a pretty little calf.”
And that is how Kelsi started showing cattle.
"When I got cows, I knew even more that I wanted to be a vet," she said.
Back on the golf course, Kelsi said that she had to take Ellie out of the trailer to put Wendy in.
"Once Wendy saw Ellie, Wendy calmed down a little bit. We were able to get them both in the trailer," Kelsi said. "I was so exhausted. My head hurt so bad."
Overall, Kelsi says that showing cows has made her a lot more responsible.
"My first cow was a bottle baby. That was a big responsibility. I learned how to take care of animals. Made me more responsible. Even when there were things I had to do besides that, I had to work with the cow," she said. "I put the cows above everything else. That kinda sounds nerdy. I really love it. It taught me patience — I struggle with that. They can be so stubborn halter breaking them. All you can do is wait it out."
Kelsi says she is "super sad" that she wasn’t able to show Wendy.
"She was my senior 4H project. She was the one that I had a lot of hope and faith in to win big. Now I don’t have that," Kelsi said. "I’m kind of devastated that I don’t get to show her. Also, I’m kind of glad that I don’t have to worry about her craziness anymore."
But she still has Ellie, the dairy heifer.
"I don’t have the same connection to Ellie as I did to Wendy. I prefer showing beef over dairy," she said. "I like being able to make them look good. Whereas, with dairy cows, you just shave them and call it a day. I just prefer beef."
When asked if she eats beef, Kelsi replied, "Absolutely."
"My dad wants to raise meat cows. We like knowing where the beef comes from. We do the cows for beef cows over dairy production," she said.
She says she and her family have eaten one cow they raised.
"His name was LP. I wasn’t as connected. I did eat him. I don’t think I would be able to eat one of the ones I showed," she said and then paused. "Except Wendy, I think I would be able to eat Wendy, because she’s crazy. I don’t know. It’s super complicated, isn't it?"
She says showing livestock also has taught her patience and practicality — not to mention how to care for animals.
"You have to be prepared to put in the work," Kelsi said. "I love it. I couldn’t imagine not doing it. I wish I would have gotten into it sooner. … People don’t understand what a big thing it is when you show. They’re like, 'Oh, you just walk cows around?' I’m like, 'It’s more than that.'"