Capt. Francis Guillory was remembered recently when the Civil Air Patrol recognized members who died in the past year. He was a member of CAP’s Capital City Composite Squadron and died due to a non-CAP related aviation accident.
A scholarship was awarded in his memory on May 19 to a student at Most Blessed Sacrament School in Baton Rouge. The award recipient was very involved as an usher at the church and also very active in the Men's Club which is a service organization.
The Francis Guillory Memorial Scholarship will be presented annually and will pay 100% of the awarded student's tuition for a scholastic year at Most Blessed Sacrament School.
Hundley speaks at 'Coffee and Lagniappe'
Andrew Hundley, executive director of the Louisiana Parole Project, spoke about helping the formerly incarcerated successfully reenter society at an Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at LSU “Coffee and Lagniappe” event Aug. 24 at the Goodwood Library.
Hundley, who was paroled in 2016 from a life sentence as a juvenile offender, has a master's degree in criminology and justice from Loyola University in New Orleans and is co-founder of the Louisiana Parole Project.
Hundley discussed ways in which the Louisiana Parole Project provides advocacy and reentry support to men and women who were sentenced to life or to other extreme sentences. Under Hundley's leadership, the organization has expanded its scope to offer direct legal representation and to promote justice reforms.
Vermillion Duet performs ‘Diversity in Music’ concert
The Vermillion Duet, a Louisiana-based flute and clarinet duo established in 2020 by Taiwanese-American flutist Yuh-Jiun Melody Wan and Korean clarinetist Janghyun Thomas Kim, performed a ‘Diversity in Music’ concert Aug. 27 at University Presbyterian Church.
Both are avid supporters of new music who commission and perform pieces by underrepresented composers, especially women and African American, Asian American and Native American composers, spreading diversity and inclusion in today’s musical landscape.
The duo performed new music by underrepresented composers: “Blush III” by Korean American female composer Jean Ahn, “Pranayama” by female composer Mara Gibson, “Essence of Water” by African American composer Jeremi W. Edwards, “2020” by Janhyun Thomas Kim, and “Three American Miniatures” by John Rutter.
AAUW branch rewards scholarships
The American Association of University Women Baton Rouge branch awarded three $1,000 scholarships to LSU doctoral students.
Elaine Nkwocha studies the virulence of bacteria, Patty Rodrigues studies birds and Vanessa Van Heerden studies coastlines. There were 38 applicants from LSU and Southern University. For information about the organization contact aauwbatonrouge@gmail.com.
AAUW, offers fellowships for graduate students at the national level with stipends as high as $50,000. Visit aauw.org for information about those funds. There is financial support in multiple categories. The application period opened Aug. 1 and will close at staggered dates in different categories mostly in November.