For nearly 325 years, Baton Rouge has possessed a unique blend of history, culture, education and religion. The folks at St. Joseph Cathedral, at 401 Main St., believe that nowhere do all these elements combine more intimately than at St. Joseph. A Eucharistic Community since 1792, it was founded by King Carlos IV of Spain as Our Lady of Sorrows Church. As a downtown landmark with its red doors welcoming all to celebrate times of joy and grief, St. Joseph’s past is inseparable from the history of Baton Rouge.
The St. Joseph parish community invites all its neighbors, especially the residents of historic Spanish Town and Beauregard Town, to enjoy an evening at the cathedral beginning at 4 p.m., Nov. 12 with a Vigil Mass celebrated by the Rev. J. Cary Bani, rector and pastor, who will offer words of welcome with a special blessing for visitors.
Visitors are invited to mingle with parishioners and enjoy music, wine and catered appetizers by Bacon & Fig at a reception from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. after the Mass.
Everyone is welcome to this free event, and no reservations are required. For more information, contact the Cathedral Parish Oce, (225) 387-5928, oce@cathedralbr.org.
St. James Episcopal Church to host Evensong
Starting at 4:30 p.m. Nov. 6 at St. James Episcopal Church, 205 N. Fourth Street, the choirs of St. James will embark on a yearlong project of offering regular choral evensong.
Evensong, one of the crown jewels of its tradition, is an evening service filled with sung prayer, candles, chants and timeless music. Joining Director of Music Shannon Gallier will be the Rev. Dr. Andrew Harmon, officiant, and Austin Clark, assisting organist.
For more information on these events or the music ministry at St. James Episcopal Church, contact Gallier at sgallier@stjamesbr.org.
Church anniversary
At 10 a.m., Nov. 13 the Star of Bethlehem Baptist Church, 1204 St. Joseph St., will celebrate its 113th church anniversary.