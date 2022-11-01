The Civil War created our national cemeteries. Six hundred and twenty thousand died, calculated at 10% of the population in the 1860s.
In 1862, the Civil War battle in Baton Rouge concentrated in the east side of the city. Specifically, much of the fighting happened within Magnolia Cemetery, near the intersection of 19th Street and Florida. By 1867, a military cemetery was formed nearby, and the federal government had begun the peacetime campaign of burying the war dead in proper final resting places. Burying the Union, Federal soldiers, that is. Families and friends bore the responsibility of “bivouacking the dead” Confederates.
In 1850, Theodore O’Hara penned a moving short poem titled, "The Bivouac of the Dead," with the lines “On Fame’s eternal camping ground/Their silent tents are spread.”
Cemeteries like the Baton Rouge National Cemetery possess several of the same requisite characteristics. Most conspicuous, of course, is the sight of row upon row of upright white marble headstones, placed liked orderly tents in a battlefield. Other requirements from the Veteran’s Administration, now the National Cemetery Administration, include a strong fence surrounding the hallowed ground and a perpetual copy of Abraham Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address. For the record, Baton Rouge's strong fence is made of brick and stucco.
The cemetery also includes the government-required rostrum, or bandstand, for ceremonies and speeches, as well as a lodge, which was the home of the superintendent of the cemetery. In the entrance was the obligatory flagpole for the stars and stripes.
BREC and the NCA workers often must step in to repair the destruction with a painstaking replication of the iron and historic masonry caused by automobiles crashing into the fences. Both cemeteries are listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Baton Rouge National Cemetery is a 7.7-acre rectangle with more than 5,000 Union heroes resting in peace, including three Confederate soldiers.
There are no more burials, though, according to the cemetery website. Like federal cemeteries across the United States, many of the markers read “Unknown.” Before the universal wearing of dog tags by the military, soldiers who were killed in the line of fire, died from disease and wounds on the battlefield or in hospitals and perished due to starvation, were not always identified. It’s said that many soldiers, before a feared fight, would pin a paper with their name and perhaps home state to their uniform.
These mandatory fixtures of veteran cemeteries are all present in our city’s national cemetery, albeit demolished and rebuilt over the years. Many parades were held on Decoration Day in Baton Rouge and mainly planned by sons and daughters of veterans, the Grand Army of the Republic, Corps of Cadets, state and local officials and others.
The newspaper accounts from the 1890s tell of the march including stops at not only Magnolia Cemetery, but also the Catholic, Jewish and National Cemetery. It was noted that the grounds were strewn with a profusion of flowers, and the parade disbanded. The Weekly Advocate of June 3, 1899, tells of National Decoration Day (Memorial Day in May) ceremonies centered around the National Cemetery. The entire student body of Live Oak School House, located on South Boulevard, participated in a parade that was led by the Southern Cornet Band. The patriotic program was followed by moving speeches from Alice Washington for the Women’s Relief Corps and Professor Blunden for the Grand Army of the Republic.
If readers and cemetery buffs wish to learn more about all of Baton Rouge’s cemeteries, historian Faye Phillips published a book befittingly entitled, "Baton Rouge Cemeteries." The volume offers an entire chapter on the Baton Rouge National Cemetery, along with more than seven other city cemeteries.
Perhaps the highest-ranking officer interred is Philemon Thomas, born in Orange County, Virginia, in 1763. The General came to Louisiana in 1806 and commanded the forces that captured the Spanish Fort in Baton Rouge in 1810. General Thomas died in 1847 and his marble tomb tablet, erected by his children, is engraved with a loving tribute honoring him as a patriot, good citizen, kind father and firm Christian.
The largest monument on the grounds is the Massachusetts obelisk adorned with a massive bronze decoration, perhaps an eagle or a phoenix. Both appropriate to the sorrowful, strong sentiments of the mothers, fathers, friends and citizenry of the home state that sent these young men, “the Federal braves,” to fight in Louisiana. The August column carries the titles of the military units that fought so distant from their native land.
November brings All Saints’ Day on Nov. 1, All Souls’ Day on Nov. 2, and Veterans Day on Nov. 11, a hallowed date no matter on what day of the week it falls. It was first named Armistice Day in honor of the end of World War I when a cease-fire occurred in Europe on Nov. 11, 1918. The nabobs of Washington, D.C., in 1968 converted the national holiday to a three-day weekend by calling for the remembrance to take place on the fourth Monday in October. However, historical and patriotic significance won the day, literally, with President Gerald Ford signing a new law in 1975 that Veterans Day would henceforth again and always be observed on Nov. 11.
The website complete with links from the National Cemetery Administration containing remarkable and voluminous information — from lesson plans to historic pictures to “Find A Grave” capability is: https://www.cem.va.gov/cems/nchp/BatonRouge.asp#ed .