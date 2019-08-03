“Next month, we’re going on an overnight camping trip with the Girl Scouts,” my then-10-year-old daughter excitedly exclaimed. I was afraid to hear the answer, but I asked: “Who are we?”
"Ms. Joan said that we could bring our mothers on this trip," she replied. "It’s a mother-daughter event."
I can do this, I thought to myself. What's a couple of days and a night spent in the buggy outdoors of Louisiana — in a tent?
Then another thought hit me: There would be no evening glass of pinot noir to boost my bravado.
All of the moms admired Ms. Joan, the troop leader, for her capability and her affection for our girls, but now I questioned her reasoning about a mother-daughter campout.
The weekend trip to Camp Whispering Pines finally arrived, so did the rainy weather. Ms. Joan told us not to worry about the weather, that the tents had floors and there was a building on-site with bathrooms and a kitchen. Encouraged by this information, we piled into our station wagons and headed across Lake Pontchartrain with our “fearless leader” in the first car.
Upon our arrival at the camp, we hastened to bring in our supplies. Everyone helped, both moms and girls, like busy little ants each carrying something to its assigned area. Only minutes after we arrived, Ms. Joan slipped and fell into a huge mud puddle. She simply got up, cleaned herself off and got back to work. What a Girl Scout!
After a nice supper, we listened to a few stories and toured the campsite. As darkness came upon us we headed toward our tents, flashlights in hand.
The dictionary says the word dark means the absence of light. Having been in the woods at night, I now know what a perfect definition it is.
After much laughing and talking, we settled down on our cots. Ms. Joan’s helper came in for a bed check and spied our little votive candle flickering to give us a night light. "No candles allowed," she declared, blowing out the flame and taking the candle with her. Back to the darkness.
I was lying there eyes open trying to adjust to my surroundings. The gentle breeze did make whispering sounds as it blew through the pine trees, and I occasionally heard dogs barking somewhere off in the distance. Two bright yellow spots up on the side of the tent caught my attention. They looked like owl’s eyes to me. Could that be? I kept looking at them until I fell asleep.
We were delighted to see the bright sun, even though it did wake us up early in the morning. In the daylight, I realized that the “owl eyes” I had seen during the night were actually eyelets in the canvas. Oh, the power of imagination. A few people took showers braving the cold water but I opted to wait until the next day — maybe.
Canoeing, hiking, bird watching and games filled the day with fun. Toward the end of the day, some tired little scouts and even more tired moms gathered in the clearing tor the highlight of the weekend, the campfire. All of us sat in a circle under an unbelievably beautiful star-filled sky and enjoyed guitar music, songs and s’mores. What more could a camper want? That night there was less giggling than the night before as all six of us were ready for a good night’s sleep.
Sunday morning after breakfast we packed us our belongings for the trip back home. Besides a few mosquito bites and some pretty rocks collected, we brought home many happy memories of our Girl Scout mother-daughter campout.
— Bergeron lives in Baton Rouge