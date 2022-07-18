Are people with Alzheimer's or dementia more vulnerable to financial abuse or financial exploitation?
According to a December 2013 article in The Wall Street Journal, one in every five Americans 65 or older has been abused financially. Taking into consideration that one in 10 individuals over the age of 65 develop Alzheimer's disease, financial fraud among individuals with Alzheimer's and dementia is widely common, and these individuals remain prime targets. Older adults lose an estimated $3 billion each year to financial scams.
One of the biggest risk factors for financial abuse and exploitation is having some form of cognitive impairment, whether it be mild cognitive impairment or more substantial such as Alzheimer’s disease or other dementias. Some key factors that increase the risk of exploitation include loneliness and isolation, poor physical health and needing assistance with daily tasks, and age-associated brain changes that make people more trusting as they get older.
Many individuals with Alzheimer's or dementia often feel isolated and crave interaction, so they tend to befriend and trust scam artists who are polite, helpful and very manipulating. Affected individuals are more vulnerable and do not have the cognitive abilities to discern these strangers' intentions.
Predators and scam artists persistently pursue unknowing affected individuals through phone calls, email and junk mail. They contact the affected individual about winning a fake sweepstakes or prize. The scammer will ask the individual to send money to cover processing fees and/or the taxes before the prize can be sent. Or, scammers play on the affected individual's feelings by calling and telling him/her they are from a charitable organization that needs money to help the underprivileged.
Additionally, one might find scam artists, posing as fake utilities workers, coming directly to the home, offering unsolicited home maintenance. These scam artists can overcharge for work not needed, perform shoddy work or no work at all, and even burglarize the individual's home.
Similar to unsolicited home maintenance workers, there are door-to-door scammers selling magazines or other items at inflated prices and the individual is asked to sign a contract or recurring monthly subscription fees.
More threatening to the affected individual is that telephone solicitor who calls expressing urgency and trying to get confidential identity information, telling the individual that his/her credit card has been compromised and that the solicitor needs this private information.
There is also financial abuse in the Medicare arena in that scammers try to "sell" a deal on medical equipment and/or discounted prescriptions, or they ask the affected individual to verify his/her Medicare ID# for a replacement card.
The caregiver of an Alzheimer's affected individual should take precautions to ensure his/her loved one is protected. It's a good idea to have a telephone answering machine and/or caller ID to screen calls. Private information such as Social Security or Medicare ID numbers should never be given, and donations to charities should be familiar ones and ones which have official websites with protected ways to contribute. Junk email should be deleted every day off the affected individual’s computer.
Register all unsolicited phone numbers on the “Do Not Call” registry (www.donotcall.gov) or all unsolicited mail on the “Do Not Mail” registry (https://www.directmail.com/mail_preference/).
To report fraud or a scam in the state of Louisiana, start with the Attorney General, Better Business Bureau or contact the local municipal, state, or federal regulators most likely to have answers to your questions.