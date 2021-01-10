Three St. John High School students placed in the annual Plaquemine Garden Club High School Essay Contest. The theme was: “Adapting Our Actions to Protect Our Natural Habitats.”
Junior Colton Canella, son of Troy and Tara Canella, won first place. Junior Isabella LoBue, daughter of Jared and Gina LoBue, won second. Sophomore Chloe Markins, daughter of Hutch and Christie Markins, won honorable mention.
The club held its Christmas Tea at Scott and Sandi Stassi's home. Members drove through to see the numerous Christmas decorations as well as the hay bale snowman created by Terri Giauque, Sandi Stassi’s sister.
The club held its first Christmas Door Decoration Contest. Winners were: first place, Gwendolyn Gum, Plaquemine; second place, Mona Perrin, White Castle; third place, Julie Hebert, Plaquemine.
Kathy D’Albor drove judges Shirley Blanchard, Dianne Grace and Betty Blanchard around to view members' homes.
Pride, Hardy earn Eagle rank
Herman Pride III and Bradley Hardy have earned the rank of Eagle, the highest achievement attainable in American Boy Scouting.
They received their Eagle medals and were honored for their achievements at an Eagle Court of Honor on Dec. 21. Pride is an honor student at Baton Rouge Magnet High School, and Hardy is an honor student at Madison Preparatory Academy. Both belong to Troop 426 sponsored by Wesley United Methodist Church, under the direction of Scoutmaster Elbert Hill.
Less than 5% of the 1.4 million Boy Scouts in America earn the prestigious Eagle rank each year.