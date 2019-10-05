Karnival Krewe de Louisiane has announced the 14 young women who will be presented at the group’s 33rd annual Mardi Gras Ball on Feb. 7 at the Raising Cane’s River Center.
The debutantes are Madison Bauder, daughter of Kelly and William Bauder; Amelia Buffone, daughter of Celeste and Paul Buffone; Brennan Cascio, daughter of Allison and Christopher Cascio; Ella Clark, daughter of Lisa and William Clark Jr.; Caroline Colby, daughter of Paige and Alan Colby; Whitney Dodd, daughter of Stacy Kaklis and Layne Dodd; Lauren Doerr, daughter of Jo Andrea and Robert Doerr; Hayley Gregoire, daughter of Shannon and Victor Gregoire; Lindy Hataway, daughter of Jennifer and Wes Hataway; Breelyn Kilpatrick, daughter of Tracie and Leeland Kilpatrick; Sydnie Larkins, daughter of Amanda and Ty Larkins; Christine Myer, daughter of Rhonda Causey Myer and William Myer Jr.; Camille Nyboer, daughter of Dr. Scott and Karen Nyboer; and Karsen Sala, daughter of Debra and Thomas Sala.
Madison Bauder, a senior at University High School, is the granddaughter of Theresa Parker, of Ruston, and Mervin Parker, of Ruston, and Caroline and Robert Bauder, of Jackson.
Amelia Buffone, a senior at St. Joseph's Academy, is the granddaughter of Bonnie and Hollis Chapman and Carol Buffone, of Lafayette, and the late Frank Buffone.
Brennan Cascio, a senior at St. Joseph’s Academy, is the granddaughter of Maureen Oge, of Gretna, and the late Norwood Oge Jr., Belinda and Jimmy Dubois and Emily and Thomas Cascio, of Shreveport.
Ella Clark, a senior at The Dunham School, is the granddaughter of the late Mary and Jerrol White and Letty Clark, of Metairie, and the late William Clark.
Caroline Colby, a senior at St. Joseph's Academy, is the granddaughter of Judy Lucius and the late Jim Lucius and Rose Colby, of Pensacola, and the late David Colby.
Whitney Dodd, a senior at The Dunham School, is the granddaughter of Ruby LeBlanc and the late Claude LeBlanc and Linda Perry and Lawrence Dodd.
Lauren Doerr, a senior at St. Joseph's Academy, is the granddaughter of the late Jo Ann and Joseph Messina and Cynthia and Robert Doerr.
Hayley Gregoire, a senior at Episcopal School of Baton Rouge, is the granddaughter of Christiana Chaisson, of Lafayette, and the late Wilton Chaisson; Curlie and Louis Gregoire Sr., of Atlanta, and Linda Clayton, of New Orleans, and the late Kenneth Clayton.
Lindy Hataway, a senior at University High School, is the granddaughter of Linda Aaron and the late William Aaron Sr. and Sharon and Leonard Hataway, of Dry Prong.
Breelyn Kilpatrick, a senior at St. Joseph’s Academy, is the granddaughter of Shirley Lanier, of Walker, and the late Alonzo Lanier and Brenda and Harold Williams.
Sydnie Larkins, a senior at St. Joseph's Academy, is the granddaughter of Rita Papillion and the late Francis Papillion and Leonetta Haten, of New Orleans, and Tyronne Larkins Sr., of New Orleans.
Christine Myer, a senior at Episcopal School of Baton Rouge, is the granddaughter Dr. Frederick and Marilyn Tillery and the late Ronnie Causey and Katherine and William Myer Sr.
Camille Nyboer, a senior at St. Joseph’s Academy, is the granddaughter of Virginia Raftery, of Lake Charles, and Roy Raftery Jr., of Lake Charles, and Margaret Nyboer, of Detroit, Michigan, and the late Dr. Victor Nyboer.
Karsen Sala, a senior at St Joseph's Academy, is the granddaughter of Gaye Slaven and the late Richard Fitzgerald and the late Edith and John Sala.
Founded in 1987, Karnival Krewe de Louisiane is dedicated to cancer research and patient care in the Baton Rouge community. Through its annual Mardi Gras ball and other events, the organization has donated over $3.5 million to Mary Bird Perkins — Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Center.